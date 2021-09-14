Imtiaz Ali: Every time I visit the college, I see that they changed it for the worse | Bollywood





Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who was in the capital recently for the 99th Founding Day celebrations of the University of Delhi, had planned a clandestine visit to his alma mater, Hindu College. But, once he entered campus, he couldn’t help but spend some time there and was soon discovered! I wasn’t planning on visiting Hindu College, but I happened to be in the area and thought I was going to sneak up and take a look around. This time, I don’t even take or post any photos, and I keep the tour to myself. However, this was not to be the case because once I saw the college I took more and more time and finally was discovered by the assistant principal and the principal and then I took photos, he smiles. His days at college, where he pursued a study of English, are special to him, so much so that it almost made him resent the way the college has changed over the years. But this time it was different, says the 50-year-old, adding, “Every time I visit the college, I see that they have changed it for the worse. This time I realized that there was nothing to complain about because change is inevitable and college and university are not making changes for the worse. it’s just different from how I remembered it in my day. I also realized that the most important thing inside of me and with college and campus will never change, these are forever. I am proud to be part of the University of Delhi!

While on a tour of his university, Imtiaz Ali visited the auditorium where he used to perform theater during his graduation days and posted his photos on his Insta. (Photo: Instagram)

In the current situation where the campus has moved online, Ali is of the opinion that virtual classrooms are not a way to educate students. It’s unfortunate that education has gone online because of the pandemic, but I’m sure that time will pass soon and we will resume classes (physically). I congratulate and wish the University of Delhi all the best as they systematically plan to attend classes in person. [as part of the phased reopening]. With the right mindset around safety precautions, I’m sure they’ll be able to do the classes more and more in person, he adds. Ask if we can see any glimpses of DU or Hindu College in his upcoming projects, and the director, who has previously filmed in the university for his film. Rockstar (2011), Says: I have no immediate plans for filming or placement at AU in the immediate future. But I hope that soon I would like to say that there are so many incidents that are in my stories and my films, which are inspired by the time I spent at DU. Hindu College at the University of Delhi always shines in my work. Author’s tweets @anjuri Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

