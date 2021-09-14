AMC Entertainment: the numbers don’t add up

There is no doubt that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, it will be remembered as “the year of the retail investor”. Even though John and Jane Q. Public have been putting their money to profit on Wall Street for over a century, we’ve never seen retail investors influence stock valuations the way they’ve done this year. .

Although the video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for igniting the retail investor-driven ‘memes stocks’ craze – memes stocks are businesses more valued for the buzz they create on social media than for their underlying operating performance – this is the cinema channel AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) it has become the symbol of the retail movement.

Why AMC?

Since the start of the year, until last weekend, AMC shares have risen 2.266%. Out of more than 8,200 stocks listed on Finviz, AMC more than doubled the second best performing stock in 2021.

Why the love for AMC of the retail community? The clearest answer is that AMC’s retail shareholders are betting on another short squeeze. A short squeeze is an event where short sellers – investors who bet that a company’s stock price will fall – seek to pull out and hedge their positions. Short sellers’ earnings are capped at 100% because a company’s stock price cannot drop below $ 0. However, the losses for short sellers are, in theory, unlimited. To hedge a short position, stocks must be bought. Under the right circumstances, a short squeeze can cause a very short term upward parabolic movement.

We have already seen a short squeeze with AMC at the end of January. The short sellers had bet that AMC would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at some point in January. However, the company was able to save itself by selling its common stock and issuing high interest debt securities. The news caught short sellers off guard and the company’s shares went from $ 2 to $ 20 within days.

AMC’s retail business also appears to be attracted by its recovery prospects. As they often say on social media, they “just love the action”. As coronavirus vaccination rates rise and theaters begin to clear their backlog of potential hits, retail investors are counting on AMC’s outlook to improve dramatically.

But there’s just one problem: None of the numbers for AMC Entertainment add up.

Film industry indicators are heading in the wrong direction

For starters, the movie industry has been collapsing for almost two decades, and there is no indication that things will change anytime soon, if ever. This does not mean that movie theaters will cease to exist. However, this suggests that fewer people choose to go to the theater over time.

According to The-Numbers.com, annual tickets sold at the domestic box office and inflation-adjusted box office revenue are down 22% between 2002 and 2019. In 2002, 1,575,756,527 tickets were sold. , for sales of $ 14,433,929,789 adjusted for inflation. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, only 1,228,763,382 tickets had been sold, with an inflation-adjusted gross of $ 11,255,475,289. Even with ticket prices rising precipitously, the film industry simply cannot cope with shrinking audiences.

Movie theaters also see their exclusivity torn away or reduced by movie studios. While investors applauded the recent deal AMC struck with AT&T‘s Warner Bros. for a 45-day theatrical exclusivity in 2022, it should be noted that the exclusivity was 75 to 90 days before the pandemic. Studios like Warner Bros. and Walt disneyhave found that streaming offers can be very effective, especially when they don’t have to share a percentage of their revenue with theaters. It will be increasingly difficult for AMC to regain 90-day exclusivity windows in a post-pandemic world.

AMC’s rally also doesn’t make sense given how far domestic box office sales have yet to go to be on par with 2019, which has been one of the worst years for the film industry in the world. over the past quarter of a century. Here’s a comparison of weekly gross domestic sales in 2019 versus 2021 over the past three months:

The week Gross Interior 2019 Gross Interior 2021 Switch % 36 $ 178,412,448 $ 161,262,252 (ten%) 35 $ 142,189,067 $ 81,800,868 (42%) 34 $ 156,037,093 $ 87,967,494 (44%) 33 $ 177,854,993 $ 107,172,228 (40%) 32 $ 202,634,716 $ 93,425,845 (54%) 31 $ 227,524,503 $ 119,291,664 (48%) 30 $ 252,143,756 $ 104,470,566 (59%) 29 $ 391,079,975 $ 131,815,598 (66%) 28 $ 201,907,706 165,756,187 $ (18%) 27 $ 281,598,399 115,240 $ 135 (59%) 26 $ 330,476,970 $ 140,209,675 (58%) 25 $ 316,524,656 $ 69,897,692 (78%) 24 $ 205,279,222 $ 87,943,133 (57%) 23 $ 241,865,283 $ 95,268,038 (61%)

The recipe for a short squeeze is not there

Keep in mind that it’s not just general industry data that doesn’t match. The numbers behind a potential short cut from AMC also fall short of the target.

While there is no guarantee in the stock market and there is no guarantee of a stock squeeze, there are certain metrics investors can look for to indicate whether a short squeeze is likely. For example, short-term interest is a commonly used metric to determine where squeeze might be possible. The higher the percentage of short stocks held relative to a company’s free float (the number of tradable shares), the more likely there is a short squeeze.

The short ratio, also known as the “days to cover”, also plays a key role. The short ratio describes the number of days it would take for all short stocks to be covered. This involves dividing the number of stocks held short by the average daily trading volume of a company over a set period, typically three months. The higher the short ratio, the more likely it is that short sellers will feel “trapped” in their position if a stock they are betting against moves sharply higher.

Here’s the thing: AMC’s short interest and short ratio aren’t that impressive. As of Aug. 13, 92.42 million shares were held short, according to data released by the New York Stock Exchange. This is short interest compared to the free float of 18%. Yes, that’s higher than the short interest of an average stock, but it’s also lower than around 100 other publicly traded companies.

Additionally, AMC’s average daily trading volume was 112.3 million shares last weekend. This means that AMC’s short ratio is 0.82. In other words, it would only take a few hours for all short sellers to hedge their positions if they so choose. There is no reason for the pessimists to feel trapped in their positions when the industry and business are performing so poorly, and the daily volume is high enough that they make an occasional exit, if they choose. to do.

I’ll also quickly add that a number of ideas put forward by AMC’s retail shareholders regarding naked short stocks, delivery failures, and nefarious dark pool activity have not been proven. This is yet another blow against the short compression thesis.

AMC’s operating performance and track record suggest bankruptcy is a real possibility

Finally, there is AMC’s operational performance and its track record. Based on the trajectory of the theater industry and AMC’s incredibly weak track record, the underlying numbers suggest that it is a good candidate to file for Chapter bankruptcy. 11 over the next five years.

Note that this type of bankruptcy proceeding does not mean that AMC would cease to exist. It just means that its debt would be restructured to manageable levels, with creditors getting a greater stake in the capital of the company. However, this would almost certainly erase the value of shares held by common shareholders.

At the end of June, AMC had record cash of $ 1.81 billion and an unused revolving credit facility of $ 212 million. That’s a $ 2.023 billion arsenal of cash. It may sound fantastic, but it’s important to understand that AMC has less than a million shares that it can issue without shareholder approval. AMC’s retail investors have been unwilling to allow CEO Adam Aron and his board of directors to authorize additional stock, as they believe it would somehow harm the stock’s short-selling potential. In other words, AMC has virtually no way of raising funds and will be forced to pay off its debts in cash.

As of mid-2021, AMC had $ 5.48 billion in business loans on its balance sheet and owed an additional $ 420 million in deferred rent. To boot, he also has $ 4.89 billion in rental debt. Over the next 30 months, AMC expects to pay off $ 2.51 billion in rental debt, and that figure does not include the $ 420 million in deferred rent that must be repaid. These rental debts and deferred rents of more than $ 2.9 billion will need to be paid in cash, and AMC has only $ 2.023 billion in cash.

To make matters worse, the business is nowhere near positive cash flow. In the first six months of 2021, he spent $ 576.5 million in cash. Even in its best-performing year, AMC has never generated more than $ 579 million in cash from its operations – and it’s safe to say it’s still a long way from that peak. once again.

This is a company with nearly $ 1.1 billion in debt maturing in late 2026 and mid-2027 that in all likelihood will see between half and three quarters of its cash run dry by the end. 2023. No bank is going to lend to or AMC or restructure its existing debt if it has less than $ 1 billion in cash on its balance sheet and somewhere between $ 9 billion and $ 11 billion in liabilities.

No matter how you slice the data, the numbers don’t add up with AMC.