My fiance made a lot of money as a child actor, but now his income is unstable. Would I have to pay child support if we got a divorce?

I am 50 years old. My new fiance is 52 years old. We have both been married once before. We will not have children. In his industry (entertainment) his income fluctuates. The great years must be managed to compensate for the worse ones.

He has no medical plan, retirement plan, etc. Frankly, he made a lot of money in this industry as a kid, traveled the world but never had anyone to help him manage it (set up future retirement plans etc).

His first wife loved the lifestyle, but they were both young jet-setters enjoying a side of life that seemed impossible for a poor kid. Today he is still very active and is in the process of landing a lucrative contract, but has largely come through life without planning / saving.

I am in an American company with a healthy and stable income. I’ve had benefits including retirement and other investments along the way. I followed the rules with the savings. I have equity in my home, life insurance, and have made some good investments that are treating me well.

On paper, I seem much more established than him. My income is traceable and my accounts in advance. He earns a lot of money internationally, a lot of money for production, etc., and has formal contracts like the one mentioned above.

My point: If there was a divorce in the future, I would risk losing half potentially because my income and wealth are immediate and traceable: fairness. established retirement accounts, savings, etc. In addition, I would have to pay child support.

A prenuptial agreement could potentially resolve equity, retirement, and savings, but it may not address child support. If we were to divorce after, say, a lull in her income, the judge would see my three years of income very stable.

The judge can conclude that the divorce would leave him in a different way of life from what he had become accustomed to in marriage and, therefore, I would pay alimony. In short, late marriages have more to consider than a first marriage at 25.

My question is whether marriage with a marriage contract or a domestic partnership with a contract would be the best for us. Unfortunately, I’m not young enough to have to split my retirement in half and work long enough to make up for it.

It’s not a bet in a failed marriage, it’s about planning in case the unexpected happens.

Thanks in advance.

Fiance

Dear fiance,

All weddings are a business contract plus a romantic declaration to the world that you want to spend the rest of your life together. It is possible to be practical and romantic, cynical and idealistic at the same time. Marriage agreements coexist with marriage contracts, after all, and for millions of Americans, they go together like bread and marmalade.

Speaking of which, you can use the former to take care of your problem. According to Bradley S. Sandler Law Firm, Under California law, a person before marriage can waive spousal support as part of a prenuptial agreement. However, there are specific requirements that must be met in order for an individual to waive or provide provisions to their right to alimony.

Among them: The future spouse must have independent legal counsel at the time of signing the prenuptial contract and the terms must be reasonable at the time of signing. If these conditions are met, the spouses are allowed to determine the alimony before the marriage. In addition: Provisions may be made in the contract to limit the amount or duration of spousal support.

Your waiver, the law firm adds, could also depend on a number of factors: for example, a spouse will waive child support unless the marriage lasts for a period of time, or spousal support ends. trigger if a spouse reaches a certain age, incurs a disability or a situation arises that makes the spouse unable to re-enter the labor market after marriage.

The domestic partnership has many drawbacks related to certain medical insurance and income taxes, among other problems. Plus, they’re not federally recognized, so they won’t work for couples where someone is a foreign citizen and requires a green card. Call me the old fashioned way, but if you are going to get married, get a marriage license, or not at all.

One final word of warning: make sure this is the right man for you and that you are 100% committed to signing on the dotted line without a reservation on your wedding day. What you say about your stable income despite a judge’s opinion on the matter makes sense at first glance. Just make sure this concern isn’t a proxy for your nervousness to say, I do.

