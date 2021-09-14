Apple urges users to update all devices after hacktivists reveal zero-day flaw – TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 13, 2021. It's Alexis and I'm back! A big thank you to Gregory for taking over last week while I was away. It's nice to be back with all of you. Before diving into the news, a reminder that Disrupt is next week. So make sure you have a ticket and get the hype. More here. It's going to be a hell of a show. TechCrunch's Top 3+ The Apple-Epic War is far from over: As the Internet digests the recent controversial decision between Apple and gaming giant Epic, the latter party is not giving up on the decision. Epic is attractive. The stake is the monetization of mobile applications for the years to come. Considering the amount of money in the mix, it's no big surprise that legal wrangling takes time.

Welcome to IPO season: Toast, a software and hardware startup that is Boston's Toast, is aiming for a huge valuation gain in its IPO. Freshworks too. Both companies were following and will have more ratings as they get closer to trading. Expect many more offers in the coming weeks.

China's regulatory crackdown could hurt its cloud market: This is the recent summary of a report TechCrunch covered, discussing China's largest software market. News was also announced earlier today that the Chinese government may dismantle Ant, the financial subsidiary of Alibaba, and that the country wants to reduce the number of electric vehicle companies that its market currently supports. BREAKING NEWS TODAY: Apple released a fix for a zero-day vulnerability that affects all iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, TechCrunch reports. Update your devices, friends.

This is the recent summary of a report TechCrunch covered, discussing China’s largest software market. News was also announced earlier today that the Chinese government may dismantle Ant, the financial subsidiary of Alibaba, and that the country wants to reduce the number of electric vehicle companies that its market currently supports. BREAKING NEWS TODAY: Apple released a fix for a zero-day vulnerability that affects all iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, TechCrunch reports. Update your devices, friends. Startups / VC GrubMarket Raises $ 120 Million to Connect Food Producers and Consumers: Of course, you ordered the food delivery. It is a board of the food game. But for distributors, wholesalers, and supermarkets, serving needs are far greater than what you and I can eat for dinner. This is the market that GrubMarket plays in, and it has just raised a huge block of money to maintain its growth rates.

BitSight lifts from Moodys, buys VisibleRisk: BitSight, a startup that assesses the likelihood of an organization being breached, according to TechCrunch, purchased an Israeli cyber-risk assessment startup VisibleRisk for an undisclosed price. Moodys’ round invested $ 250 million in BitSight, funds we assume he used to hook VisibleRisk. What’s the connection? Moodys wants to use cyber risks in its credit ratings, we think.

SpotOn is also raising and buying a smaller company: Unicorn SpotOn, which provides financial technology and software to small businesses, has raised a $ 300 million round that values ​​the company at $ 3.15 billion. It is also buying Appetize, a digital and mobile commerce payment platform for businesses such as gyms and entertainment venues, theme parks and zoos. The round is notable not only for its size, but also because SpotOn raised a valuation of $ 1.875 billion in May and a valuation of $ 625 million last year.

JumpCloud raises $ 159 million: JumpCloud sells cloud directory services and a host of other cloud-based identity services. It is now worth $ 2.56 billion, a pretty good sum. Sapphire Ventures Jai Das led the round. He’s a nice guy in my experience. The company has grown its customer base by around 40% since last November. I asked the author of the stories Ron Miller Why JumpCloud was cool enough that he could cover. He said the company’s efforts to provide a range of identity services, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, are important.

I guess it’s time to learn what DevSevOps is:Each technology wants its own neologism. DevOps. Adtech. Finservices. Hell, even Databricks Lakehouse. Add DevSecOps to your personal lexicon. According to our own Ingrid Lunden, DevSecOps is the IT field that caters to the needs of security teams and the technical work they have to do in their jobs. Startup Rezilion just raised $ 30 million for its efforts to serve this particular market. Everyone loves to play on an ecommerce platform: Shopify is big. BigCommerce is doing well. And investors want to invest capital in the next similar endeavor. Enter Egyptian startup Capiter, which just landed a $ 33 million round to help manufacturers and sellers distribute products and [ ] access it on a unique platform in Africa.

To close our coverage of startups, GM has just invested in radar software startup Oculi.This move fits perfectly with the trend for self-driving cars to get better over time, even if they haven’t yet. the, If you want. 3 keys to pricing SaaS products at an early stage Every founder who starts a business software startup needs to find the “right” pricing model for their products. It’s a big decision: Per seat licenses are easy to manage, but what if customers prefer a concurrent licensing model? “Early pricing discussions should focus on the buyers’ perspective and the value the product creates for them,” says Yousuf Khan, partner at Ridge Ventures, who previously worked as an CIO. “Of course,” he notes, “self-assessment is difficult, especially when you’re asking someone else to pay you for something you’ve created.” (Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can register here.) Big Tech Inc. Today, let’s start our short section on Big Tech, back to the automotive theme of GM news that we discussed above. Ford also made headlines today by hiring Mike Amend to be its chief digital and information officer. That it should come as no surprise that Ford is making such a lease is a good indication of where the auto market is heading. Instagram thinks you’re following too many people: This is my reading of the social services effort to create a product to serve them that will allow users to create favorite accounts and thus not miss their updates. Algorithmic timeline issues, I guess.

Dutch judge makes Uber sad:Of course, that’s a slightly subjective summary, but the news that a Dutch judge has ruled that Uber drivers are in fact employees runs counter to the rideshare company’s position. So it can’t be happy. And what is the opposite of happy? TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing Are you all familiar with last week’s growth marketing coverage? Otherwise, read it here. TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers with expertise in SEO, social, content writing, and more! If you are a growth marketer, skip this investigation with your customers; We would like to know why they enjoyed working with you. Community Join Danny Crichton on Twitter spaces tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT as he discusses whether remote work will make H-1B visas redundant with Sophie alcorne, lawyer at Alcorn Immigration Law and guest columnist for Dear Sophie on Extra Crunch.

