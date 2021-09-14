These actors started out in Bollywood with negative roles





Sep 14, 2021, 5:16 PM These Bollywood actors performed negative roles with perfection to later become beloved protagonists It used to be that we had menacing villains in Bollywood movies who always played the wrong characters.



But we’ve come a long way since then, and now actors aren’t limited to just one type of role.



But many, who are stars today, started their careers with dark or gray roles, only to later gain credibility as the protagonist.

To chill in the back: Shah Rukh Khan in “Darr”, “Baazigar”, “Anjaam” Big screen debut with Deewana in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan took a bold step by signing to play the anti-hero in Baazigar.



But the success of the film and that of SRK-Kajol jodi has only cemented its place in the industry without the danger of cast.



He then played the villain (again) in Anjaam and Darr and its headlong delivery of “K..k..k..Kiran“always remains emblematic.

Priyanka Chopra took the gray lane to show off her acting prowess After playing the second female role in her first two Hindi films (The hero: love story of a spy and Andaaz), Priyanka Chopra amazed audiences with her villainous act in 2004 Aïtraaz.



Her ability to draw viewers’ hatred for her character shows just how good she was.



Interestingly, his Hollywood debut also had a negative role, in Baywatch.

Horror Queen of Bollywood Bipasha played many dark characters To continue, Bipasha Basu may be known today as the horror queen of Bollywood for her long list of horror films, but the sultry actress started her acting journey in a negative role.



She held on in Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Ajnabee among heavyweights like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.



Then she stunned everyone as dangerous Sonia in the romantic / erotic thriller fuck.

Vidyut Jammwal became today’s action hero after wowing as an antagonist The last entry on the list is new-age action hero Vidyut Jammwal.



The 40-year-old had made his presence known as the muscular and agile antagonist in his first venture Obligate.



People were in awe to see a villain who could match John Abraham’s muscle strength on screen.



But that was just the start as the star has now established a distinct genre of action movies.

Salman Khan’s debut performance is the special entry And, we have Salman Khan as a special entry. Bhai from Bollywood debuted in a supporting role in Rekha and Farooq Shaikh directed Biwi Ho in Aisi, play a gray character (who undergoes redemption later). Notably, this is the only movie where Khan played a negative character.

