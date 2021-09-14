The Rochester NY Fringe Festival opens Tuesday. Here is the programming





The opening night of the 10th edition KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will include a free screening of an independent feature film shot in Rochester and the start of a famous place in the city center. A projection of Drunk bus begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the pedestrian drive-in of One Fringe Place in Gibbs and on East Main Streets, near the festival’s Italian circus tent. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis and audio will be played Silent Disco headphones. The use of the helmet is a deposit of a driving license or other identity document to be returned at the end of the film. The comedy-drama focuses on Michael (played by Charlie hold from the Netflix seriesOzark), a recent graduate stuck in Kent, Ohio, where he drives the intoxicated campus bus every night, picking up drunk passengers. Things change for him when he befriended tattooed-faced Samoan-American security guard Pineapple (Tangaroa with pineapple). The movie co-stars Kara hayward (Moonrise Kingdom), actor Dave Hill and Will Forte (Saturday Night LiveandThe last man on earth). Originally, the shooting was to take place in Kent, but the co-directorsJohn Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke were persuaded to shoot the movie hereinstead of. Filming locations included Strathallan Park, the former Rochester Riverside Hotel, the Rochester Institute of Technology campus and the St. Paul Street World Wide News institution, which in the film appears as World Wide Food. . Other Tuesday night events at One Fringe Place include performances by Dashboard Dramas, Rebirth shaken up, Stoned boneyard and Cirque du Fringe: After Party. Tuesday too, BIODANCE / Elementary Forces will be presented from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in The Theater @ Innovation Square, the former Xerox Auditorium, which sits at the corner of Chestnut and East Broad streets, in the shadow of Rochesters tallest building. The 700-seat theater has a newly built stage, whose installation reports what developer Andy Gallina called a first step in the transformation of the former head office of the company into a center of education and innovation. The other Tuesday Fringeshows are: Ghost story at MuCCC on Atlantic Avenue, Match made for me in Salenas on the Place de la Porte du Village, An evening with Sam Nitsch at the Rochester Music Hall of Fame on Gibbs Street, Love letters and Castaways at the JCC Hart Theater on Edgewood Avenue in Brighton and Some ska groups on the JCC Dawn Lipson Canalside stage. Fringe continues until September 25 and will end with the freemini music festival SMOKESTACKS, curated and featured by the Rochester Touring GroupJoywave, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in city centers Plot 5. Artists, staff and people 12 years of age and over will need to provideproof of full vaccination and wear face masks enter interior rooms on the sidelines. Children under 12, currently not eligible for vaccines, will need to wear masks. The full 2021 program is published on rochesterfringe.com, where tickets for paid performances are sold. Journalist Marcia Greenwood covers General Assignments Send story tips to [email protected] Follow her on Twitter@MarciaGreenwood.

