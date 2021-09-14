Gabrielle Union Honors American Icon Cicely Tysonat Met Gala 2021





Finally, the 2021 Met Gala is here, and while the American fashion theme seems almost heartwarming in its whims (remember all those Manus x Machina renditions?), I’ll admit I’m getting ready for a healthy dose. to cringe. . Fortunately, Gabrielle Union is here to set the tone early with one of our first looks ahead of the evening’s official kickoff via a custom Halston-esque dress designed by Samantha Black that pays homage to Cicely tyson1974 Emmys dress. The jury is still out on who designed the original Tyson issue, but the designer Samantha Black apparently worked with Brooklyn-based Sog Studio to recreate the floral print. Union also wore matching wedge heels and 75-karat emerald earrings from Muzo Emerald Colombia to complete the look. In addition to honoring Tyson, the pioneering actress who died in January at the age of 96, the Unions dress refers to a key evening in Hollywood and US history. Union noted on Instagram that she was one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. The 1974 Emmy Awards were when Tyson won the award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama (making her the first black woman to do so) and Actress of the Year (one of those Super Emmys they literally never gave again), both for starring in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. So here we got a real icon recognizing the glory of icons, as well as a subtly provocative take on the party theme, to boot (for those unaware of their Ernest J. Gaines, it is the TV movie based on the novel of the same name by Gaines 1971 recounting the life of a former slave woman during the 19th and 20th centuries). Considering the Union’s second brief, You got something stronger, comes out on Tuesday, the strong gaze is essentially the opening salvo of his book tour. No matter how many Chaotic Freedoms Statues we might be forced to observe tonight, at least Gabrielle Union gave us a history lesson and some fluid, aspirational innings to start with, all before stepping out onto the mat. breathtaking official red. Iris van Herpen, as we do. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

