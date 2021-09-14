Met Gala 2021 red carpet: in the first look of Schitts Creek star Dan Levy





Dan Levy debuts at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, and while the Schitts Creek co-creator is excited for his first Met Ball, the multi-hyphen eagerly awaiting the people watching this time, the event itself. I’m a pretty introverted person and tend to avoid big parties, so it’s really a big step outside of my comfort zone, said Levy. Vanity Lounge. And I keep telling everyone, I don’t know anyone there. Am I just going to be that person in the corner who just watches people and doesn’t talk to anyone? But I have been assured by friends of mine who have left that this is a kind of safe space for celebration far more than the intimidating world I have created in my head, he said, before d ‘add that he recently spoke with the co-host of the Met Gala. Amanda Gorman to allay his fears. I had a bit of a chat with Amanda about the fact that both of our nerfs are new to the game. And we kind of said if all else fails just hold each other up and go through it together, said the creator of DL Eyewear laughing. While Levy may be nervous, his Schitts Creek character, David Rose, would be beside himself if he had the opportunity to attend fashion’s biggest night. Absolutely no one would want more of an invitation to the Met Gala than sweet David Rose. Just desperate, Levy said. The comedian, writer and director who was invited to this year’s gala by Cartier called the honorary luxury jeweler’s invitation and described his experience working with Loewes Jonathan anderson on her personalized red carpet look as an incredibly wonderful and rewarding adventure. Inspired by the Costume Institutes In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition and galas theme, Levy worked with Anderson to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates the resilience, love and joy of the LGBTQ + community. I had asked Jonathan if he would agree to dress me just because I love his take on fashion and I thought he would be a really great person to collaborate with on this, the actor explained. . He is so thoughtful, unexpected and astute in his approach to what he means with the clothes he designs. Luckily he said yes, and luckily he had some good ideas. As a fashion brand that has long celebrated artists, Anderson took inspiration for the design of the Levys red carpet by American artist and AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz, whose work has confronted the systematic oppression of homosexuals, while throwing a harsh light on community abandonment during the peak of the AIDS crisis. Dany Levy in Loewe et Cartier at the 2021 Met Gala By John Shearer / Getty Images. Adaptation of two of Wojnarowicz’s famous works, Fuck you fucker, 1984, and Untitled (One day this kid), 199091, for the look at the Levys Met Gala, the actor said he and Anderson wanted to reflect the artists’ themes of celebrating queer love and queer visibility while remembering that there is still a lot to do. The intricate and expressive look, which includes hand embroidery and beading, is tied to her relationship with Anderson and her long-standing love for his designs.

