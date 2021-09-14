Prince Andrew was not properly served with a trial, lawyers say | Prince Andrew

Lawyers for Prince Andrew argued in a New York court on Monday that the British king had yet to properly receive documents related to a lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

At a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Andrew B Brettler, representing the Duke of York, also alleged that Andrew could be protected from trial by a secret settlement agreement that has already been sealed by a court.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew. She alleges that she was forced to have sex with the King when she was 17, which Andrew denies.

The hearing, which was conducted by telephone, mainly focused on whether Andrew was properly briefed on the case against him and what steps the court should take to ensure that the documents legal documents reach him.

David Boies, representing Giuffre, said the complaint was delivered to the defendant’s last known address. He added that the documents had also been sent by Royal Mail.

Brettler argued that the documents had not been properly served and raised the existence of a settlement agreement, which he said is relevant to the Giuffres trial.

The lawyer has requested that the deal be released by Giuffres’ attorneys, in order to determine whether it effectively relieves the Duke of any responsibility, as we suspect, and he has other people in the same situation as the Prince. .

We believe this is a baseless, unsustainable and potentially illegal legal action that the plaintiff has brought against the Duke, Brettler said.

There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff entered into in a prior action which releases the Duke and others from any potential liability.

Boies disputed this interpretation, telling the court: This is just not a fair characterization of what happened.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said there was an ongoing request to unseal the deal.

Lawyers for Giuffres say the legal documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police Officer on duty at the main gates of Andrews Windsor Great Park home on August 27.

Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit brought by Giuffre, a longtime accuser of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When the lawsuit was filed last month, legal experts suggested it left Andrew no good option as he seeks to repair his image and return to public life. If he tries to ignore the trial, he runs the risk that the court will find him in default and order him to pay damages. If he decides to fight, he risks facing years of unwelcome headlines as the case continues in court.