Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor on fighting doubt and survival



Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor

Image credit: AFP



For every actor, there is an eventful episode on a film set that changes their understanding of themselves and their profession. It’s a surprising calculating moment for a talent and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor remembers hers quite vividly.

It was on the sets of 2016 Bollywood romance, Befikre, also starring Ranveer Singh, where she rehearsed a dance number with Indian choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, winner of a National Award, whom she greatly respected.

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in Befikre.

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films



The first day, I think she was very disappointed. I was so sad that I went to cry thinking I had such a great opportunity and why they bet on a newcomer like me, I had this huge responsibility and I want to prove that I am not a waste of time, Kapoor said in an interview with Gulf News.

The actress, whose latest film Bell Bottom is currently showing in theaters across the United Arab Emirates and premiering on Amazon Prime Video on September 16, was shaken by doubt and a hint of self-pity. -same.

Befikre completely changed my perspective on performance and dancing, I didn’t want to disappoint her [Merchant] and she’s worked with the best of the best in Bollywood. And I remember during my rehearsals, I had no sync, no rhythm, and I was a little out of sync. Your core needs to have this stability and I knew I had to work on my core strength. I missed everything, says Kapoor. But she didn’t let that disappointing day define the rest of her acting career.

Kapoor, who made his blockbuster Shudh Desi Romance debut with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra, has come a long way since that disastrous working day.

In the biggest hit war of her career, led by Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the nimble Kapoor matched the footsteps of the nimble-footed Roshan with a dexterity that would put a trapeze artist to shame.

Vaani Kapoor in “The War”



She also has significant Bollywood projects including the production of Yash Raj Films Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana under her belt.

A lot of people, after seeing me in War, have asked me if I was strapped to a harness while doing those movements on the wheel that I wasn’t! The truth is, I am not a dancer, a lot of people assume that I am a dancer. But I don’t have any professional training as a dancer and Bollywood was my training and learning ground, Kapoor said. In War, Kapoor had to be in top athletic shape to perform scenes where she was on a swing and a Cyr wheel away from her questionable form during Befikre where she felt she was struggling to master the dance moves.

And, she can’t wait to advance in her career.

Often described as the discovery of top producer Aditya Chopras, Kapoor is keen on playing stronger roles in films. His eight-year career is a mixture of success and failure. Even though her role is brief in the movies, she managed to make her presence felt whether in the spy thriller Bell Bottom or in War.

Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in “Bell Bottom”

Image Credit: Provided



For this actress, it is not the duration of her role in a film that dictates her career choices.

I watch the roles, but the script is of the utmost importance. For example, with Bell Bottom, I got a call in the middle of a pandemic. I was sitting at the house where they go: let’s shoot this movie. At that time, when I got the call, no one was even going out and there I was finding work, Kapoor said.

She firmly believes that being a small role in a big movie has worked well for her in her career.

Sometimes you have to see the big picture. As long as I find the concept and storyline interesting, I see it as an opportunity, Kapoor said.

The last two years of the pandemic, which brought Bollywood’s prolific film industry to a screeching halt with theatrical closures, have been uncertain times for Kapoor. She lives alone in Mumbai, while her parents live in Delhi and her sister in Amsterdam. She notably toured “Bell Bottom” and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” during the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in “Bell Bottom”

Image Credit: Provided



Everyone’s life for the past two years has been put on hold My parents were the most nervous when it came to me traveling abroad, taking a flight and going to a country where we do not know the rules and regulations. And God forbid, if you tested positive they were worried about how I was going to come back. We are now working in uncharted territory, Kapoor said. But periodic testing, being in bubbles while filming, and following all safety protocols helped them adjust to the new reality.

But is she happy with the roles offered to her at this stage of her career? The math is pretty straightforward, Kapoor believes. Strong roles are offered to actresses with a certain body of work.

When you go to see directors or producers and ask them to take you to a certain movie, such movies are not easy on you unless you are a believable actor and have a proven track record. You need to have a loyal following that wants to watch you. Everyone is carving a different path and I mapped mine, Kapoor said.

The self-taught actress, who wasn’t born into an acting dynasty and made it on her own, says she’s just grateful to have been accepted by Bollywood fans.

Vaani Kapoor

Image Credit: Facebook / VaaniKapoor



The films that have come my way have only helped and sculpted me in several ways. They gave me a lot of visibility. I had the chance to work with producers, directors and actors who have their A-game. I am just a silent observer who is constantly learning on all subliminal levels. I understand the industry better from the best of the best and this is my journey, Kapoor said.

Although she is happy with her career and the way she is progressing, she claims that she is his worst critic. Fortunately, all this love from her audience keeps her afloat.

By nature, I am not a very confident person. I have a bit of my own instability and I’m my biggest critic. But I’m not planning on changing it because it brings me to places that got me these good movies. The more you work, the more you open up as a person and as an actor, Kapoor said.