Nineteen months after its original release date, the 25th James Bond film will finally hit theaters at the end of the month. It was the first major film to be postponed until the start of the Covid-19 pandemic; many are banking on its eventual appearance marking the end of deep industry uncertainty.

The film itself is still, remarkably, shrouded in mystery. Five years after the capture of Christoph Waltzs Blofeld, Bond retired to Jamaica, but was later enlisted by a friend of the CIA, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to assist in the search for a missing scientist.

The main love interest seems to be La Seydouxs Madeleine Swann, who may or may not have some hard-hitting news for our hero. The chief villain is, presumably, the mysterious Rami Maleks, wearing a megalomaniac mask and anorak, who can or Maybe not also be a bit of a blast from the past.

Craig’s tenure as 007 was nothing but dramatic. The outcry over his blond hair when he was first enlisted in the 2006 Casino Royale has been replaced by appreciation for his toughness, emotional depth, eagerness to do his own stunts and ease. in a pair of speedos.

Daniel Craig in Casino Royale. Photograph: United Artists Columbia Pictures / Allstar

The Quantum of Solace was not such a success, but the two films directed with Sam Mendes Skyfall and Specter were critical and commercial successes (the former remains the best-performing Bond film of all time). The latter was also obviously hard work for his hero: Craig broke his leg at the start of filming but, still attached to the verisimilitude of the action sequences, persevered in agony. It was this grueling experience that would have led him to respond with some skepticism when asked if he would reprise the role.

He did, of course, but No Time to Die also had considerable startup issues, with Danny Boyle and co-writer John Hodge leaving the project citing creative differences, to be replaced by Cary Fukunaga, with series regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade scripting with help from Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

After the release of No Time to Die, Craig takes on another perfectly suited crimebreaker: Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to Knives Out. For some, his mad turn in the Rian Johnsons thriller was their first real introduction to the lineup of an actor who, before Bond, had a career whose course seemed impossible to trace.

After training at Guildhall and small roles in film and bigger ones on stage, Craig made his breakthrough in the Our Friends in the North television series as the magnetic and incredible-haired Geordie, before his first lead role, in The 1997’s Obsession and debut with West End Party: Hurly Burly at the Old Vic.

Anne Reid and Daniel Craig in The Mother. Photograph: Moviestore / REX / Shutterstock

Craig was a Jesuit priest who plotted to assassinate Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth and Francis Bacon’s (Derek Jacobi) lover in Love Is the Devil. In 2001, he starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider before his first collaboration with Mendes, mafia drama Road to Perdition. Then came two remarkable and idiosyncratic romances: as Ted Hughes opposite Gwyneth Paltrows Sylvia Plath in Sylvia, and as the builder who romances Anne Reid in The Mother.

Other pre-Bond tours included Layer Cake, Enduring Love and Steven Spielbergs Munich as well as a man cloned by his father (Michael Gambon) in the highly acclaimed Caryl Churchills A Number at the Royal Court Theater.

Daniel Craig in Logan Lucky. Photograph: Radial / Kobal / REX / Shutterstock

Once Bond arrived, Craig continued to escape the locker with works in films such as The Golden Compass, Defiance, Dream House (opposite future wife Rachel Weisz), Cowboys & Aliens, The Adventures of Tintin and Logan Lucky as well as on Broadway opposite Hugh. Jackman in A Steady Rain and David Oyelowo in Othello. He and Weisz also directed a cover of Harold Pinters Betrayal with Rafe Spall in New York City.

In the recent short film Being James Bond, Craig credits Jackman with helping him cope and even enjoy his dizzying rise to fame. This relaxed attitude is confirmed by her involvement in occasions such as the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, apparently parachuting with the Queen from a helicopter over the stadium and opening the Weeknd in an episode of Saturday. Night Live recorded last spring and memorized since.

So: a bit of substantial fodder for questions and that's before you get into his views on the EU, politicians and, more recently, the unpleasant nature of the legacy.