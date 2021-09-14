Ganesh Chaturthi’s special appearance in Bollywood





‘Agneepath’ In the remake of this popular action drama film, Ganesh Chaturthi not only established the protagonist, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, but he also explained the motivation behind his revenge against the antagonists in the story. In the remake version, while Hrithik Roshan sings a devotional song for Lord Ganesha, the song’s closing lines take viewers into an intense murder scene, where Vijay Dinanath Chauhan explains the motive for the murder. ‘Satia’ In this gangster drama, Ganesh Chaturthi serves as the backdrop to the film’s climax. Satya (JD Chakravarthy), enraged by the betrayal against his best friend, Bhikhu Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee), has revenge in mind as he visits Juhu Beach, to have one final confrontation with local minister Bhau Thakurdas Jhawle ( Govind Namdev). Using the crowd, which had turned up in large numbers for the visarjan, in red camouflage, Satya tries to do one last thing as a gangster before deciding to give it all up. ‘Vaastav’ Another gangster film, set in Mumbai, where the directors showed the scale of the celebrations around Ganesh Chaturthi. While the whole family of a suspected gangster is engrossed in performing the arti on the last day of the Ganpati festival, the gangster is tracked down by the Mumbai police, who have only one thing in mind: the encounter. . ‘ABCD’ Forced to perform on an impromptu song, the DDR dance group (led by Prabhu Deva), decide to perform on a song, celebrating Lord Ganesha. Despite the fact that the film did not use any pivotal footage from the Ganpati festival, the final song became an important part of the festival and is now played by DJs all over the state. ‘Shor in the city’ The entire plot of the film is based on the 10-day festivities, as a minor criminal and aspiring cricketer grapple with life-changing choices during the chaotic period of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which takes place takes place in the city of Mumbai.

