Rhode Island actor talks about Trinity’s representative to the sopranos and many saints in Newark Prequel

An actor with deep ties to Rhode Island who appeared in The Sopranos says he believes in the upcoming prequel The Many Saints of Newark will “live up to” HBO’s iconic series, fourteen years after the show’s season finale.

Armen Garo, who starred in productions at Trinity Rep and then appeared in fraternity and Federal Hill before scoring a decisive role in The dead, spoke with GoLocal about what it was like to work on The Sopranos, and what he thinks people can expect in the prequel that drops on October 1.

“The actors trusted David Chase, and it’s not getting any better than him,” said Garo, of the cast of The Many Saints of Newark working with Chase, the writer and producer of The Sopranos. “I have no doubt that people who are fans of The Sopranos will be satisfied.

The Many Saints of Newark follows a young Tony Soprano who grew up in New Jersey in the late 1960s and stars Michael Gandolfini – the son of the late James Gandolfini, who created the role of Tony Soprano.

“I can’t imagine David Chase doing anything unless he does it right. It won’t be schmaltzy or patched up, ”Garo said of The Many Saints of Newark. “He speaks the language. He understands.

From New York to Providence – And Kickboxing, Law Enforcement, and Action

Garo, who was born in New York and attended Albany Academy – where he won the school’s “declamation contest” several times in addition to being an athlete in three sports – came on the scene late in high school. at the request of an English teacher.

After graduating from Emerson College, where he continued to perform and earned a degree in communications, Garo soon settled in Providence, where his mother grew up and where Garo had spent time during his vacation from his youth.

Gara decided after college to follow her athletics at the George Pesare Karate Institute in the city. He quickly became a professional kickboxer, winning the New England heavyweight kickboxing champion title in 1978.

In 1985, Garo joined the East Providence Police Department, but continued to pursue his passion for acting at Trinity Rep, where he studied with Larry Arrick, Richard Jenkins and George Martin and starred in the main stage production of Dead souls. He appeared in The Tamed Shrew and in Henry IV alongside Michael Corrente.

After reaching the rank of lieutenant – and debating whether or not to pursue a law degree and a legal career – Garo chose to double his role as an actor.

“In a month or two of going to New York [for auditions], I touched the wages of dirt, ”Garo said. “I had already been thrown in fraternity as a recurring character. Then I was thrown in The dead. He’s the one who made the difference.

It was Garo’s brief – but memorable – role in The dead as one of the “Providence thugs” who attempted to shake up a small grocery store owner in Boston, before being beaten up by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, who pointed it out by the cast of The Sopranos.

“I was at home reading how Marty won the Golden Globe for The dead“said Garo, referring to director Martin Scorcese.” I got a call from Georgianne Walken, who was casting director for The Sopranos with Sheila Jaffe, and she wanted to know if the way I spoke The dead that’s how I really spoke. I said yes, and she said, “Well, we like the way you talk, we want you to come and read for a role.”

Garo went to New York to audition and eventually landed the role of Salvatore ‘Coco’ Cogliano, an infantryman in the Lupertazzi crime family who found himself at odds with Tony Soprano.

And coincidentally – or not – Garo learned shortly after that he had also won an audition for a Kraft Mac and Cheese commercial – which was due to be shot on the same day Garo was supposed to start filming his role in The Sopranos.

“[Walken] said they could rearrange the shoot for me, so I could advertise, but I refused. I told them that I had accepted The Sopranos role first, ”Garo said. “I said you’re not going to go see James Gandolfini and ask him to put everything on hold for someone doing a Kraft commercial.”

Life on the sopranos

Garo starred in two episodes of The Sopranos’ season six which originally aired in 2007.

“I was probably there four or five days,” Garo said of the filming at Silvercup Studios and on location in New York City. “It was absolutely mind-boggling. I was working with some of the most amazing people, from makeup and wardrobe, lighting, hair, directors and producers.

Garo starred alongside Jamie Lynn Sigler – who played Tony Soprano’s daughter – whom Garo had to threaten in his role as “Coco”.

“She was so beautiful and the most beautiful,” said Garo de Sigler. According to Garo, the pair were accosted one night by paparazzi when they left their trailers to film there, and Garo said it was “nothing I had ever seen before, it was like the finale of a firework display. They weren’t there for me, of course.

As for working with Gandolfini – who died in 2013 – Garo said Gandolfini was “such a nice guy” and his absence is “always felt”.

Garo said in a scene with Gandolfini, that the larger-than-life actor was uncomfortable putting a realistic-looking pistol in Garo’s mouth.

“[Gandolfini] he actually didn’t like violence and he didn’t want to do what was asked in the script, ”said Garo, which was a rematch for Garo’s character putting Tony Soprano’s daughter in their dispute.

“I said Mr. Gandolfini – he said ‘[call me] Jimmy, please, ”Garo said. “So I said Jimmy, I’ve lived in Rhode Island for a long time. If I did this to your daughter, I think the gun should go in your mouth. You of course have the option of pulling the trigger.

The prequel

“From what I saw in [The Many Saints of Newark] trailer, this is a prequel where you come to understand the ways The Sopranos the characters became what they were, and that affects those characters at a younger age, ”Garo said. “I think it’s a good thing. There are so many talented people in the business that you can find people who could possibly be “fat pussies” as teens or in their twenties. “

And of Michael Gandolfini chosen to embody the younger version of his father?

“I think it’s absolutely perfect. It certainly draws attention to the project, that it’s the big guy’s son, ”Garo said. “From what I understand, the kid knows what he’s doing. When you are in the hands of these people, you are going to be coached in the right direction. “

Garo, who currently lives in Connecticut and is involved in a number of projects, including two sci-fi feature films, said working on The Sopranos was a life changing experience.

“It’s a great story,” Garo said. “It was such a joy to be a part of it, even such a small role as I had, to be in something so poignant and prolific. It was like walking in the air. I greatly appreciate the blessing of working on a project like this, and I take it everywhere with me.

