Jim Breuer: I won’t play Wellmont on vaccine “segregation”





By LOUIS C. HOCHMAN

[email protected] Former Saturday Night Live student and New Jersey resident Jim Breuer said he had canceled his upcoming appearance at the Wellmont Theater due to the venue’s requirement that patrons be vaccinated or show negative coronavirus tests recent. “I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved by the system, or by the money, and neither will anyone want to laugh and be entertained.” Breuer said in a video posted via Facebook Live Friday. The Wellmont is one of many sites in recent weeks to require a vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. In the case of Wellmont, a client must be past the 14 day inoculation period after a second injection and present a vaccination card, copy of one or verification through New Jersey’s Folder applicationor New YorkExcelsior collar. Alternately, a sponsor can present the results of a negative coronavirus PCR test received within the previous 72 hours (or earlier if requested by an artist). Results of rapid antigen tests are not accepted. There is no exception for people under 12, who currently cannot be vaccinated. The Wellmont also requires that anyone attending a performance wear a mask, except when eating or drinking. Breuer, in his video, said he also won’t perform at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, “my home” (Breuer lives in neighboring Chester Township), although there are currently no shows. announcement. Mayor Arts Center requires vaccination for any person who does not benefit from an exemption for a medical, religious or other excused reason; it requires a negative PCR test in these cases. And Breuer said he canceled a show at the Royal Oak Music Theater in Michigan, which he was scheduled to perform on October 1. It is the day that the management of Royal Oak, AEG Presents, will start its own vaccination policy only. Before that date, he will accept negative PCR tests as an alternative. In his video, Breuer blamed concert promoter Live Nation, regulators and governors for the vaccine requirements. He said he would play in courtyards or small venues that don’t “separate” if he has to. “I don’t care if you’re vaccinated,” Breuer said. “It’s great. It’s a choice. And if you have something else to say, honestly, I don’t care. He said that by refusing to play in venues requiring vaccination, he would “stick to my morals”. “The last thing we need is segregation,” he said. “And if you try to break up my audience, or my followers, or whatever, I walk away.” The Wellmont, on the COVID-19 policy page of its website, says it has put its rules in place “in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in response to the growing threat of the Delta variant.” A message left in his office on Monday had not yet been returned. Several sites in Montclair and the surrounding area have announced vaccination policies in recent weeks or months. The Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair and the Luna Stage in West Orange (formerly Montclair) both participate in the New Jersey Theater Alliances Opening night, Opening right campaign. They require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the previous 36 hours. Outpost in the Burbs requires proof of vaccination for all fall shows, with a vaccination record dated at least 14 days prior to a show; the site will not accept a negative coronavirus test. The Montclair Orchestra also requires vaccination.

