‘Y: the Last Man’ review: Diane Lane stars in FX drama on Hulu that envisions an apocalyptic world without (well, almost) men





Unlike “The Walking Dead,” which essentially ignored the start of the zombie outbreak, “Y” sinks into it rather macabre, counting until that point when the entire male population (anything that has a Y chromosome) dies suddenly and inexplicably, leaving behind a world of women, with a few exceptions.

There is a touch of “The Leftovers” to the arbitrary nature of events, followed by the collapse of social order and frantic attempts to maintain it. Much of it goes to the survivors led by Congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Lane), who stands in the midst of global chaos and is not untouched by partisan politics even under these extraordinary circumstances.

Brown’s resources include an unnamed government agent (Ashley Romans) who is both deadly and ruthless, but even when the government begins to regroup, she’s barely out of the woods in terms of cascading crises.

In a sense, you almost have to get past the first few episodes for “Y” to settle into its dramatic arc, following several storylines that include the only cisgender male survivor, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), who has to hide his identity. . Yorick also has a pet monkey which is male, and both have “future lab rat” written on them.

Such sci-fi series usually start somewhere after everything has gone to hell, so at first the series seems to deserve credit for trying something different by creating the equivalent of nuclear blast or nuclear blast. deadly plague that suddenly changes everything. The massive deaths, however, and the associated heartbreak of those who remain have cast a veil on the series, which, with few exceptions, struggles to develop the kind of characters that originally made “The Walking Dead” pop. . Don’t expect immediate answers as to the “why” of the “last man,” either, as the concept – based on Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s DC comics – moves forward in a way that seems relentlessly dark and bleak. depressing. While no one would expect the dystopian concept to produce a feel-good TV, watching society crumble this way, right now, has a gluttonous quality for punishment without strange wrinkles like the zombie gore. to introduce a sense of escape. In addition to the predominantly female cast, all of the directors and most of the key crew members are women, working under the direction of showrunner Eliza Clark, a playwright whose television credits include TNT’s “Animal Kingdom”. Ultimately, however, the series feels handcuffed by the device that sets the narrative in motion. Despite its potential importance in understanding what happened and the future of humanity, when discovered by someone, Yorick says, “I’m just a guy. I’m not special.” While it’s not for lack of trying, neither is “Y: The Last Man”. “Y: The Last Man” premieres September 13 on FX on Hulu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/13/entertainment/y-the-last-man-review/index.html

