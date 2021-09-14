Lord of the Rings actors praise an Italian who lives like a hobbit | Italy

The Lord of the Rings cast including Elijah Wood have expressed their support for the project of an Italian man who lives like a hobbit and builds his personal county out of JRR Tolkiens’ fictional Middle-earth in Italy.

In a series of video messages posted Monday on Instagram, the actors who played the hobbits in the film Peter Jacksons expressed their appreciation for the project of Nicolas Gentile, a 37-year-old Italian pastry chef who dresses and lives as a hobbit and whose goal is to transform 2 hectares (5 acres) of land in the countryside of Bucchianico, near the town of Chieti in Abruzzo, in a hobbit village.

Hello I am Frodo, Wood said in Italian, in a video posted to Gentlemen’s Instagram Page, My Hobbit Life, with more than 100,000 subscribers. Help Nicolas build the county.

In the short video post, Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the films, congratulated Gentile on his project, which the actor called incredible.

Hope this finds you happy, healthy and healthy, says Wood. I went to your Instagram page and it’s amazing what you do. I love the costumes, the photos of individual sets that you did, in front of the fires, while smoking a pipe. It is so beautiful. Well done! I can’t wait to see your progress and will follow you on Instagram. It is so amazing. If I am ever in your part of the country, in your riding, I would love to visit you.

In another post, Scottish actor Billy Boyd says, I know a friend of Nicholas! It’s me, Pippin Took. Let’s help Nicolas build his own county, which I think would be a wonderful thing!

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood as Hobbits in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Photograph: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

In an interview with The Guardian last week, Gentile, a lover of the fantasy genre, recounted his choice to live as a hobbit, explaining that books and movies were no longer enough for him to sate his passion for the Lord of the Rings saga. .

I was still reading about other people’s lives, he said. I decided I wanted to live my hobbit life to the fullest.

Some people think I’m trying to escape reality, he added. Far from there. I am living my dream, my adventure. By purchasing this land, I took it out of a reality that I don’t like and I’m shaping it the way I want.

Starting August 27, alongside a group of Lord of the Rings friends and fans, variously dressed as an elf, dwarf, hobbit, wizard and humans, Gentile traveled 180 miles, from Chieti to Naples, crossing mountains and rivers, to launch the One Ring in the crater of Vesuvius. He said the trip wasn’t just an extravagant walk for Lord of the Rings fans, he wanted to send a message.

The earth is today threatened by pollution and the climate emergency, which are enemies as formidable as Sauron. We wanted to show that our land, like Tolkiens’ Middle-earth, needs to be saved and protected.

In a final post, actor Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, says he was amazed that the Gentiles set out to throw the ring into Vesuvius.

I know you walked 300 km to throw the ring into Vesuvius, Astin said. In Vesuvius! It’s an amazing thing! I don’t know if the Italian mountains are from Mordor, but all of this effort and work is a wonderful thing!

Asked how he felt upon seeing the messages from the Lord of the Rings actors, Gentile replied: Seeing their humanity, their emotion, for my project filled me with pride and joy. I understood that they are very humble and simple people. Anyway, come to think of it, Wood, Boyd and Astin are real hobbits.