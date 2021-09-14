Entertainment
Lord of the Rings actors praise an Italian who lives like a hobbit | Italy
The Lord of the Rings cast including Elijah Wood have expressed their support for the project of an Italian man who lives like a hobbit and builds his personal county out of JRR Tolkiens’ fictional Middle-earth in Italy.
In a series of video messages posted Monday on Instagram, the actors who played the hobbits in the film Peter Jacksons expressed their appreciation for the project of Nicolas Gentile, a 37-year-old Italian pastry chef who dresses and lives as a hobbit and whose goal is to transform 2 hectares (5 acres) of land in the countryside of Bucchianico, near the town of Chieti in Abruzzo, in a hobbit village.
Hello I am Frodo, Wood said in Italian, in a video posted to Gentlemen’s Instagram Page, My Hobbit Life, with more than 100,000 subscribers. Help Nicolas build the county.
In the short video post, Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the films, congratulated Gentile on his project, which the actor called incredible.
Hope this finds you happy, healthy and healthy, says Wood. I went to your Instagram page and it’s amazing what you do. I love the costumes, the photos of individual sets that you did, in front of the fires, while smoking a pipe. It is so beautiful. Well done! I can’t wait to see your progress and will follow you on Instagram. It is so amazing. If I am ever in your part of the country, in your riding, I would love to visit you.
In another post, Scottish actor Billy Boyd says, I know a friend of Nicholas! It’s me, Pippin Took. Let’s help Nicolas build his own county, which I think would be a wonderful thing!
In an interview with The Guardian last week, Gentile, a lover of the fantasy genre, recounted his choice to live as a hobbit, explaining that books and movies were no longer enough for him to sate his passion for the Lord of the Rings saga. .
I was still reading about other people’s lives, he said. I decided I wanted to live my hobbit life to the fullest.
Some people think I’m trying to escape reality, he added. Far from there. I am living my dream, my adventure. By purchasing this land, I took it out of a reality that I don’t like and I’m shaping it the way I want.
Starting August 27, alongside a group of Lord of the Rings friends and fans, variously dressed as an elf, dwarf, hobbit, wizard and humans, Gentile traveled 180 miles, from Chieti to Naples, crossing mountains and rivers, to launch the One Ring in the crater of Vesuvius. He said the trip wasn’t just an extravagant walk for Lord of the Rings fans, he wanted to send a message.
The earth is today threatened by pollution and the climate emergency, which are enemies as formidable as Sauron. We wanted to show that our land, like Tolkiens’ Middle-earth, needs to be saved and protected.
In a final post, actor Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, says he was amazed that the Gentiles set out to throw the ring into Vesuvius.
I know you walked 300 km to throw the ring into Vesuvius, Astin said. In Vesuvius! It’s an amazing thing! I don’t know if the Italian mountains are from Mordor, but all of this effort and work is a wonderful thing!
Asked how he felt upon seeing the messages from the Lord of the Rings actors, Gentile replied: Seeing their humanity, their emotion, for my project filled me with pride and joy. I understood that they are very humble and simple people. Anyway, come to think of it, Wood, Boyd and Astin are real hobbits.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/14/lord-of-the-rings-actors-praise-italian-man-who-lives-as-a-hobbit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]