Wide Shot: Hollywood has promised anti-racist action. We requested a progress report

In protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last year, Hollywood, long criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusion, vowed to do better.

Entertainment companies have established funds for social justice causes and have responded to the racial calculation of the Americas with racially-themed programming, anti-racist education initiatives, and pipeline programs to expand opportunities for creative people in the Americas. under-represented groups.

This momentum has aroused some skepticism. What change can we expect from an industry in which executive suites are still dominated by white males?

A recent conversation with Codeblack founder Jeff Clanagan at the Canoga Park production facility for Kevin Harts company Laugh Out Loud ultimately turned to Hollywood’s anti-racist promises and whether studios had kept their promises.

You’ve seen a lot of big companies make these commitments, haven’t you? Clanagan told me. The reality is you should be doing a newsletter. I saw the press releases. I have not seen the results of the engagements.

The article that my colleague Greg Braxton and I published yesterday is not exactly the kind of newsletter Clanagan was talking about. But the goal was similar to establishing a way to keep tabs on the industry’s progress and whether the pledges of support are genuine or just for show.

The studios say they remain engaged. But it remains to be seen whether Hollywood’s actions will bring about a significant change for an industry with lingering barriers to entry for people with no existing ties or the ability to work for years in assistant jobs and few internships. paid.

Inclusion gaps remain, especially behind the scenes, as we have written. People of color made up 25% of directors in the best movies of the 2020s, according to data from UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report.

While this has increased significantly from the previous year, UCLA Social Sciences Dean Darnell Hunt explained to me that the pandemic has likely skewed the data. Many big screen releases have been delayed until 2021, and the smaller movies that are streaming tend to be more diverse. In other words, let’s come back next year.

We may have to wait even longer to really assess the changes in the C-suites. The UCLA 2020 report found that 91% of studio heads, 93% of senior managers and 86% of unit heads were white. Hunt said UCLA only reviews executive numbers every few years because, frankly, that doesn’t change. It’s not a very encouraging message, but it highlights the problem.

As with all well-intentioned screenwriting and directing programs, it is widely recognized that their effectiveness is limited. Just ask the people who run them.

Tim McNeal, a former head of development, is senior vice president of creative talent development and inclusion at Disney General Entertainment Group, the division responsible for television programming on ABC, FX and other networks.

This year, in a major change from what had been essentially an observation program, its unit’s long-standing director program committed to having participants direct episodes of shows such as Black- ish, Good Trouble and Snowfall.

While such programs can benefit incoming candidates, the biggest change has to come from the studios’ broader efforts to connect emerging talent with established executives, McNeal said. The McNeals Unit also connects new writers and directors to Disney executives through speed dating events.

To us, good intentions don’t mean much if people can’t find jobs, McNeal said. We want to support them not only in their first or second episode, but we want to make sure they get enough traction to become active directors not only in our business, but throughout episodic television.

When I spoke to McNeal last week, he pointed out how the cultural conversation around race at the company has changed over the years. When I started at Disney 15 years ago, at the mere mention of the word diversity, people were dispersing, he said. It is much more difficult to escape these discussions now.

When you use Apple’s App Store to buy a new game, pay for a subscription, or make an in-app purchase on your iPhone, the Cupertino tech giant takes a 15-30% commission on that transaction.

Developers like the maker of Fortnite Epic Games would like to keep more of the money and argue that Apple’s business practices are anti-competitive. Epic wants to be able to entice users to buy directly, which the App Store prohibits.

A ruling by a U.S. federal judge gave Epic a partial victory in its legal battle against Apple last week. While U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has said Apple is not a monopoly as Epic claimed, the Cupertino giant must allow app and game developers to direct users to their own payment systems. .

It comes after Apple previously agreed to relax its rules on app store payments. As part of a settlement of another legal fight, the company said last month that it would let developers email their users about other ways to pay by bypassing the commission system of the ‘App Store.

It’s still unclear how much of a blow this is for Apple, or how much of a boon it will be for game makers and streaming services. Spotify, which is waging a separate legal battle in the EU against Apple’s allegedly anti-competitive practices, applauded the judges’ decision. Netflix doesn’t allow registrations through Apple, so there’s not much of an impact there.

This is more important to game makers than it is to streamers. That’s because App Store purchases are only a fraction of streaming subscriptions, Cowen & Co. analyst Doug Creutz said via email. For game makers, the magnitude of the effect is also unclear. It might not be that easy to get Fortnite players to leave the convenience of the App Store in order to pay for another business.

The decisions by no means spell the end of the Apples 15-30% commission, which generates billions of dollars. But it’s an example of how app makers are gnawing at some of the long-established rules of App Stores.

Score of the week: streaming vs cinema

Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, above, Marvel will be releasing Eternals exclusively in theaters. (Marvel Studios)

AMC Theaters unveiled a $ 25 million marketing campaign with an ad featuring Nicole Kidman. It’s very unusual to see full-fledged TV spots for a movie channel, as big screen companies have relied heavily on studios to market. the films themselves to have butt in the seats. Not this time.

to have butt in the seats. Not this time. Universal Pictures’ new Halloween sequel hits Peacock on October 15, the same day it hits theaters. This was the latest indication that theaters are still in a tough spot, as studios make release decisions on a case-by-case basis.

But that news was offset by Disney’s announcement that, following Shang-Chi’s success, it will release the rest of its 2021 films, including Marvel Eternals, exclusively in theaters. The animated Encanto will get a 30-day theatrical window before going to Disney +. Other films will only be in theaters for 45 days.

ViacomCBS will hand over the reins of Paramount Pictures to Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins, which many take as a sign that the legendary studio will make streaming movies a priority. ViacomCBS confirmed the transition on Monday, noting that Robbins will immediately take over as president and CEO.

Bottom Line: When you cover theatrical distribution, get used to the whiplash.

