Neffy wins NPR Music’s 2021 Tiny Desk contestExBulletin





September 14, 2021, Washington, DC Today on Morning edition, NPR Music has announced the winner of the 2021 Tiny Desk competition, its annual search for the next great unknown artist to perform a Tiny Desk concert. NPR Music is proud to announce that singer-songwriter Neffy of Arlington, Virginia is this year’s winner. Tune All things Considered this afternoon to listen to Neffy’s first exclusive interview for NPR.

Courtesy of the artist “Neffy’s song stood out among the thousands of entries in the Tiny Desk 2021 contest as a universal cry to free oneself from constraints and celebrate the beauty of nature”, All songs considered Tiny Desk host and creator Bob Boilen said. “With an acoustic guitar and that uplifting voice, Neffy wowed our judges.” Neffy’s intimate entry captivated the jury for this year’s Tiny Desk competition, including Bob Boilen and Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter; indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Tobe Nwigwe, both former Tiny Desk alumni; Linda Diaz, winner of the Tiny Desk 2020 competition; and John Morrison of WXPN and Jewly Hight of WNXP. Youtube

“I would be lying if I said I hadn’t dreamed of something like this,” Neffy said. “Now that the moment is right, that doesn’t feel real. But it’s also as if all the decisions I’ve made and the work I’ve done to take myself seriously as an artist have led to this moment.” Neffy is no stranger to the Tiny Desk competition, having already submitted two entries: one last year and one in 2018. In 2020, she was named the Emergent Seed Grant recipient in Washington, DC for her song “Hanging On Too Long. ” She has also self-published an EP titled I do not miss you. Since the Tiny Desk team is working from home for now, NPR Music is producing Tiny Desk (home) concerts in response to ongoing social distancing measures: performances with the same intimate spirit of Tiny Desk in settings around the world. whole. The series features recent performances by Tom Jones, The Isley Brothers, Sleater-Kinney, Young Thug, Maple Glider, Lucy Dacus, Bleachers and more. Stay tuned for Neffy’s Tiny Desk (home) concert. State farm is the exclusive sponsor of this year’s NPR Music Tiny Desk competition. For everything related to NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, follow the #TinyDeskContest, subscribe to the newsletter, and follow NPR Music Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. About NPR Music For more than a decade, NPR Music’s strong music journalism has engaged millions of music fans of all genres with reporting, live performances, cultural analysis and interviews. Projects include Tiny Desk concert series, Turning the Tables, podcastsAll songs considered, Alt latino, and Louder than a riot; and Jazz evening in America. NPR Music collaborates with NPR news magazines, public radio member stations and the passionate listening community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists. Visit NPRMusic.org and connect with NPR Music on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. press contact Yanius Alvarado Matos, NPR Media Relations [email protected]

