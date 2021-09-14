Trahimam: Arshi Khan opens up about her Bollywood debut, says I feel blessed and horny

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to popularity after appearing on the Bigg Boss 14 reality show, is making her Bollywood debut. She says her dreams are finally coming true. Arshi will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film ‘Trahimam’. “Making Bollywood films was my dream and now when that comes true I’m very nervous. I literally don’t believe this is happening and thinking about it makes me emotional. I feel blessed and excited about it too, ”Arshi says.Arshi Khan reveals she was almost engaged to an Afghan cricketer who was canceled due to the Taliban crisis.

'Trahimam' is directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. It also stars popular actors like Pankaj Berry, Raju Kher and Adi Irani. Speaking of her role, Arshi adds, "Audiences will be able to see me in a completely different avatar. As I play the role of a village girl named 'Champa'. It's a female-focused movie with a great story.

Previously, Arshi Khan appeared in the TV shows ‘Vish’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and ‘Savitri Devi College & Hospital’.