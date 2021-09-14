Playing is finding the right balance: Mughda Godse | Web series

Actor Mugdha Godse admits that OTT is a difficult platform to use because it leaves an artist exposed if he fails to perform as a performer.

We all need to understand that with so many platforms and a lot of work going on, there is no shortage of work for actors. But, at the same time, it is a challenge for them because they have to prove their courage. Web shows give an actor space to represent their character to the fullest, so you have to be on guard, says All the best: the fun begins and Heroin actor during his visit to Lucknow.

Godse calls herself a director’s actress but at the same time believes she brings nuances to her role. Taking action is finding the right balance and if you do it, your work shines. I always let my director guide me but I never forget to explore the character myself and add some nuance.

Speaking of what was on her latest binge list, the pretty actress is quick to add, Of course it was Empire and I loved every song. For once, I thought many would tell me about bias, but that didn’t matter (heartily laughs) because for me it was Rahul (Dev) all along. Although later after the reviews were published he actually won many accolades and was highly praised for his role and I was like dekha how right I was.

Godse is currently filming for a webcast and enjoying Nawabi hospitality. I love coming back to Lucknow. It has that unique old world charm with overwhelming development. I went to this mall yesterday and felt like one of those malls in Dubai. In addition, the hotel where I stay is very welcoming and takes good care of me.

She adds: Since I’m on an intermittent diet, I just have two good meals a day. From the variety of gluten free breads and kebabs to other delicacies, I love the food and the people of Lakhnawi.

Godse shooting in the outskirts of the city. Crime at Remember will be my second webcast and should air next year along with another untitled series. Also, other projects have also started to pick up, let’s see, she adds.