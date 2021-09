Northwell Health Nursing Choir leaves hospital for Hollywood one last time – Entertainment

Northwell Healths Nursing Choir made his way to the finals of NBCs Americas Got Talent. The $ 1 million grand prize is on the line for the programs season finale on Tuesday and Wednesday as 10 acts vie for victory. The group, made up of 18 nurses, made it to the semi-finals on September 7, achieving a performance America deemed worthy enough to be sent to the final immediately. As part of the show’s voting process, the first three acts bypass instant save where judges vote on who to keep alive. It was the second consecutive time that the choir had the chance to obtain this type of exemption. Being able to walk past the bedside and then the AGT stadium was like something seen in a dream, said Christian Montanez, a graduate nurse at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. The Nursing Choir once again captivated audiences with a performance of Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up on Me”. The song follows previous performances of musical pieces that resonate with a message of hope and perseverance. Selecting each, said Montanez, is a challenge but worth finding to find the right rope. We are very strategic when choosing our songs because what is very important is that each of us have a message, said the nurse. Ultimately we can sing any song we really want, but we want to portray that message and that message is always to have that hope, that resilience, no matter how hard times are. In addition to battling COVID-19 on the front lines of New York’s largest healthcare system, choir members are expected to rehearse parts or follow directions either on their own or on Zoom. It’s a tough balance that Montanez said Northwell has been extremely supportive of, and a transition he thinks the group is naturally wired for. They say music and science live in the same part of the brain, so I think it’s almost natural for us to transition and change our uniforms, to be submerged by day and play at night, did he declare. There’s a chance the Americas Got Talent story will be written on Wednesday night. In the shows of the previous 15 seasons, seven winners were individual singers, but a choir never won. In season 14, the Detroit Youth Choir became a finalist, giving local health workers a chance to challenge the odds once again. Regardless of the results, the group members said they achieved their goal. For Winnie Mele, Director of Perioperative Services at Plainview Hospital, the entire trip from the hospital to Hollywood is unimaginable. The mission of our lives is to heal, so all of this outside of our framework is pretty amazing, she said.

