Eastbound & Down co-creator and actor Ben Best, 46, Entertainment News

The Hollywood actor and co-creator of the HBO series “Eastbound & Down” has died at the age of 46.

News of his death has been confirmed by Rough House Pictures, the production company of Eastbound & Down. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our good friend Ben Best. We lost him the day before he turned 47,” Rough House Pictures wrote in the caption. “A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone far too soon. You love us and miss you,” the company post said on Instagram.

Best also wrote the period comedy “Your Highness” starring James Franco and Natalie Portman.

Best played the role of Clegg in “Eastbound” and appeared in films such as “Superbad”, “What Happens in Vegas”, “Observe and Report” and “Land of the Lost”.

Seth Rogan, who worked with Best on ‘Superbad’, tweeted: “I am honored to have worked with him, and even more so, to have been able to spend time with him and just be in his company.” He asked his supporters to watch Foot Fist Way in his honor “and take advantage of his genius”.