From electro to cumbia, a new venue in East Hollywood opens its doors | Real estate reductions | Daily Digest morning edition

From electro to cumbia, a new venue in East Hollywood opens its doors | Real estate reductions
Today California voters will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom stays or leaves. If you have not returned your postal reminder, go here to find out where to cast your ballot or vote in person.
Jess Sanchez, editor
THE LAST
One of the Eastside’s largest event and entertainment venues has opened in East Hollywood
It seems like East Hollywood at its time. New restaurants and bars have opened and new accommodations are popping up everywhere. And now the neighborhood’s nightlife is about to take a big boost.
After years of delay, Hollywood of Vermont, an events and performance venue for up to 1,200 people, opened on Vermont Avenue near LA City College.
It’s only open on weekends now, hosting artists ranging from a Berlin-based electronic musician to a Colombian cumbia band. But more is to come in 2022.
We will work with all local, regional and national event promoters to attract the best of the best in all genres of music, said General Manager Chris Diaz.
Real estate reductions
Featured price cuts this week include a $ 50,000 drop on a Highland Park Bungalow; $ 24,000 on a Cypress Park 4 bedrooms; and a $ 75,000 chop on a Traditional Atwater Village.
NOTEBOOK
Free spins
Metro will offerfree rides and discounts on buses, trains and bicycleson polling day, Tuesday, September 14.
Atwater Bungalows
ThePlanning commission is scheduled todayto examine the historic nomination of Atwater Bungalows in Elysian Heights. Thenomination of Pueblo-Revival houseshas already been approved by the Cultural Heritage Commission and has yet to be voted on by the city council.
CALENDAR
September 15:Annual USGBC-LA Mini Golf Tournament and House Party
September 15:Popular children’s club with Adam Conover, Bassem Youssef + MORE
September 18: The queer market
