From electro to cumbia, a new venue in East Hollywood opens its doors | Real estate reductions | Daily Digest morning edition





Welcome to the Daily Digest, which features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Today California voters will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom stays or leaves. If you have not returned your postal reminder, go here to find out where to cast your ballot or vote in person. Jess Sanchez, editor Do you have a story idea or a photo to share? Submit it here. News from the support community: contribute to The Eastsider today THE LAST One of the Eastside’s largest event and entertainment venues has opened in East Hollywood It seems like East Hollywood at its time. New restaurants and bars have opened and new accommodations are popping up everywhere. And now the neighborhood’s nightlife is about to take a big boost. After years of delay, Hollywood of Vermont, an events and performance venue for up to 1,200 people, opened on Vermont Avenue near LA City College. It’s only open on weekends now, hosting artists ranging from a Berlin-based electronic musician to a Colombian cumbia band. But more is to come in 2022. We will work with all local, regional and national event promoters to attract the best of the best in all genres of music, said General Manager Chris Diaz. Read more in The Eastsider Real estate reductions Featured price cuts this week include a $ 50,000 drop on a Highland Park Bungalow; $ 24,000 on a Cypress Park 4 bedrooms; and a $ 75,000 chop on a Traditional Atwater Village. Read more in The Eastsider Did someone send you our newsletter? Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription Sign up for The Eastsider’s Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. NOTEBOOK Free spins Metro will offerfree rides and discounts on buses, trains and bicycleson polling day, Tuesday, September 14. Atwater Bungalows ThePlanning commission is scheduled todayto examine the historic nomination of Atwater Bungalows in Elysian Heights. Thenomination of Pueblo-Revival houseshas already been approved by the Cultural Heritage Commission and has yet to be voted on by the city council. CLASSIFIED Text ads run for 3 consecutive days in the morning and evening editions of The Daily Digest. $ 19.99 for up to 25 words or $ 34.99 for up to 50 words Go here to submit your ad CALENDAR September 15:Annual USGBC-LA Mini Golf Tournament and House Party September 15:Popular children’s club with Adam Conover, Bassem Youssef + MORE September 18: The queer market Go here for event details SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS The Eastsider offers free access to its latest news and neighborhood features, including extensive COVID-19 coverage, as a community service. To keep our stories accessible to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute. Support community news in 2021 The Eastsider needs your support! The Eastsider is committed to providing free news and information to everyone as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time and money. Join fellow Eastsider readers whose one-off contributions and monthly referrals help pay our bills and allow us to provide you with the news and information that keeps you connected to your community. – Jesus Sanchez, editor

Contribute now!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theeastsiderla.com/news/daily_digest_morning_edition/from-electronica-to-cumbia-new-east-hollywood-venue-opens-real-estate-reductions/article_807358f8-1503-11ec-995d-87b149634331.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos