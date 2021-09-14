Greenville hosts the craziest show on earth





By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com GREENVILLE The lights came on in the stands to light up the craziest spectacle on earth. The Extreme Rough Stock Tour came to the Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday for an evening of extreme sports at this year’s Feast & Fest Food Truck Rally & Craft Show. The tour featured talent young and old from across the United States as well as local talent. Laura, a freshman from Arcane, sang the national anthem ahead of the event. As Americans, we have all come together as one. Men and women united, Trail, said the MC. Tonight we show them a little appreciation and gratitude. The rodeo was held on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. To honor those involved in the events of that day, the crowd sang God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood. After paying tribute, Trail preceded his prayer with a statement that sparked excitement from the crowd. The flag represents several things, and one of those things represents freedom of religion, Trail said. He continues to ask those who are willing and able to bow their heads and pray with him. He prayed for the safety of everyone inside and outside the arena, including the crowds as they returned home later that night before starting the rodeo with bucking broncos. Wow! cried a young boy from the crowd. Now he’s a Buckin Bronco. The rodeo was a crowd pleaser. Audience members ages two to over 80 were remembered by all the excitement. Dave Martin made the crowd laugh, as he provided the comedy for the night, as he and Trail were bounced from skits. Hey Trail, these guys are matadors, aren’t they? Martin said. Well, I am a pickador. What is a pickador? Trail requested. Well, if a bull comes near me, I pick a door and get out of here, said Martin. The rodeo has provided Broncos, bull races, barrel races, Midwestern moves, and games involving the crowd. Bull games were a crowd favorite because they brought both a sense of excitement and anticipation. The players had to stand in a circle of baby powder inside the arena and not move. The goal was to be the last one standing in the circle after the bull was released from the pin. It provided a thrilling adrenaline rush for everyone involved, and Sam Arnold ended up winning the title. The rodeo not only brought entertainment to Greenville, it provided a healthy environment to rekindle the young love. This is the first time we’ve been to a rodeo since our third date in high school, said Jordann Bannon. She and her husband have been together for eight years and have three children. She said it was good to make this new memory while remembering the original. The rodeo should definitely be on everyone’s list at least once, said Jessica Meinke. It is a unique form of entertainment that anyone can enjoy. To contact Daily Advocate reporter Meladi Brewer, e-mail [email protected]

