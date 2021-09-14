Bollywood Roundup: Ritvik Sahore, Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, and more …

Ritvik Sahore takes a break from work and celebrates his birthday with family

Bombay– Actor Ritvik Sahore has become a household name since he appeared on the ‘Indori Ishq’ TV show. After working consecutively long hours, he decided to take a break from work on Tuesdays and celebrate his birthday with his family here.

The actor, who will be 22, will be spending the day with his family and close friends.

Speaking of taking a day off after months, Ritvik told IANS: “I haven’t spent quality time with my family in a long time, so on that day I would spend the day with them and catch up on my friends. There is nothing that gives me more joy than being with my family and friends and therefore this anniversary will be with them.

Ritvik will soon be seen on upcoming shows titled “Escaype Lives” and “College Diaries”.

Anil Kapoor: Don’t abuse social media for sensationalism

Bombay– From his workout videos to family photos, to his jokes with his nephew Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is very active on social media.

The actor, however, issued a note of caution during a conversation with actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan on the “Pinch Season 2” chat show. When asked how he perceives the power of social media and if he has any advice for his fans, ‘Mr India’ said: a great platform to spread love and positive messages. Don’t try to use it negatively and exploit it for sensationalism. “

Kapoor then added, “When you don’t have a lot of knowledge on a topic, why do you comment on it? It is better to shut up and mind your own business.

Tahira Kashyap reveals how Ayushmann Khurrana won her heart

Bombay– On Tuesday, on the occasion of Ayushmann Khurrana’s 37th birthday, his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap revealed how the actor won his heart, when they were only 19 years old.

Tahira shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote a heartwarming note explaining how the actor wooed her.

“We were 19 years old! I thought you were pretty cool, with your frames, your bike, your matching sweaters and mufflers, but what touched me was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me, ”Tahira wrote.

She added: “You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is that after all these years your innocence and your enthusiasm for work and life remain the same. You have been my greatest confidante and cheerleader.

“I may not be a great romantic because awkwardness (as you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue to learn a lot from you! Happy birthday umm PS – we were no such spectators.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Yami took three hours to switch to the “possessed” look of “Bhoot Police”

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam says it was not easy playing the part where she is possessed in ‘Bhoot Police’ as it took her three hours to get into the look as she shot barefoot and with cables, all through the cold nights of Himachal Pradesh.

Yami shared a few moments behind the film’s camera on Instagram. From the appearance of a ghost to cable work, Yami offered a glimpse into what went into making the appearance.

“My love for horror movies was one of the main reasons that motivated me to play the role in #BhootPolice, where I’m ‘possessed’. It wasn’t easy as it took me 3 hours to get into this look and 45 minutes to get out of it, each day, pulling barefoot and with cables, all through the cold Himachal nights, ”she wrote alongside the post.

Yami added, “Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything on my own and my yoga practice helped me a lot to achieve that. Although I would like to be able to take vocational training, but the restrictions related to the pandemic made it impossible at that time. “

The actress, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, said she did her best on the set.

Rana Daggubati: “Haathi Mere Saathi” gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature

Bombay– Actor Rana Daggubati said his film “Haathi Mere Saathi” was close to his heart as he has always supported the cause of wildlife conservation and added that the film has allowed him to rekindle his love for nature.

“Prabu Solomon (director) insisted that we shoot the film in real locations with the best possible natural setting. The film is very close to my heart because I have always supported the cause to save our wildlife, ”said Rana.

The actor underwent a brief 15-day training with elephant trainers Kumki to be able to step into the shoes of his character Bandev.

“The film gave me the opportunity to connect with the mighty elephants, to adapt to their environment and to understand why they are called the protectors of nature. I still remember we had a few shots where all the elephants were walking together, and we could feel the ground shaking, ”he recalls.

Rana added, “It was then that I really felt their powerful presence. ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature.

‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ will premiere on Zee Cinema on September 18. (IANS)