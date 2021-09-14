UTA Expands To Atlanta, Billing Moves To Full-Service Hollywood First, Strengthens Ties With Partner Klutch Sports – Deadline





UTA is expanding into Atlanta, displaying its full-service presence in the burgeoning entertainment and sports market as a first for any major Hollywood agency. Klutch Sports Group, as part of this move, will continue to have its NFL representation business based in Atlanta and expand its operations there. UTA bought a stake in Klutch in 2019, bringing LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Edwards into the agency’s fold. UTA and Klutch already have a number of clients in the Atlanta area. The list ranges from Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish (all NBA Atlanta Hawks players) to musical artists 21 Savage and Offset to activist, politician and author Stacy Abrams. Atlanta has grown as a hotbed of film and television production, with a number of new soundstages online and potentates like Tyler Perry establishing a major footprint. A number of advertising agencies and digital businesses have also established themselves along Peachtree Street. The Savannah College of Arts and Design, which hosts the highly regarded Savannah Film Festival about 400 km east of Atlanta, also has a campus in Atlanta, where it hosts an annual television festival. Related story Yasmine Pearl joins UTA ​​as a talent agent The Atlanta outpost will join UTA’s existing offices in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York and London. The new office will be led by UTA partners Steve Cohen and Arthur Lewis, and Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul. Cohen, senior agent for UTA’s Film Talent Pool, and Lewis, Creative Director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, both have roots in the city. Damarius Bilbo, head of football for Klutch, was a college football star at Georgia Tech before playing in the NFL. He started a football representation business in Atlanta before Paul hired him in 2019 to help lead Klutch’s expansion into the NFL. Bilbo will also be working at UTA’s new Atlanta office, whose downtown location will be announced in the coming weeks. In Atlanta, UTA will offer representation in all of its divisions, spanning music, sports, film and television, as well as areas such as podcasts, books, and the fine arts. The company plans to advise global brands based in the Southeast on how to partner with the creative community and, in so doing, build stronger relationships with their consumers. “Atlanta is an epicenter of sports, music, art, business and culture,” said Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA, in the official announcement. “Much of what we watch, listen to and encourage comes from this critical region of our country. There is a huge and growing opportunity to connect talents with new possibilities that help them build their careers, where they live and on their terms. Atlanta is a big part of the future, and we look forward to being a meaningful member and contributor to the community. “ UTA also announced the creation of a second UTA Artist Space gallery in its new Atlanta offices. The company set up a gallery near its Beverly Hills headquarters several years ago, helping to showcase its fine arts division. The new Atlanta space will be open to the public and host exhibitions and programs from the regional arts community as well as UTA’s World Fine Art List.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/09/uta-expands-atlanta-first-full-service-hollywood-agency-klutch-sports-1234832991/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos