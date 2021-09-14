Entertainment
2021 Met Gala Post-Party Report: Timothe, Lorde & Kacey: The Normal (For One Night) Celebrity Scrum Return
As Monday night turned into Tuesday morning, hours after the successful rollout of the first Met Gala in over two years, Timothée Chalamet, one of the official hosts of this year’s event, climbed over the top of his booth at the Boom Boom Hall and crept up to a wooden bench seat. Chalamet, who rocked Chuck Taylors and his trademark recklessness, was in a private section surrounded by a few heirs to billionaire fortunes. But he didn’t seem to notice and pressed a reporter on a mutual friend who was publishing fiction at Duke’s. It was about two in the morning.
You know, it’s all crazy, said Chalamet. But hosting it is actually quite easy.
Crazy and easy or at least crazy and something that looks like normal. A rather typical post-Met Gala scene took place around us during the after party, this one hosted by space cowgirl Kacey musgraves. From this point of view alone: there were these billionaire heirs; lots of people selling those billionaire clothes; Lorde; Josh OConnor, the actor who played Prince Charles in The crown; and a handful of in-models and hangers. Ciara was there too. Were therefore Dan Levy, Maluma, and Charli xcx.
It was of course not a typical post-Met Gala scene. The bar at the top of the Standard High Line (long named Top of the Standard for legal reasons but now just The Boom Boom Room, as many of its patrons have always called it) hosted its 11th annual after party, the first stop for Met Gala attendees who have their drivers to drive downtown after changing costumes from a flowing dress to a slightly less flowing dress. But it was kind of a smooth reopening. The space, currently available for the occasional Met Gala after party or private performance of Madonna, will officially reopen its doors to the public in 2022.
The Costume Institute gala itself, a celebration of the new America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit, was making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 and then pushed back from its usual space on the calendar from May to September, literally on the day of. the start of the school year in the city. In the morning, before the start of the festivities, the museum organized a press preview of the show. The gala itself is an important signal for the museum, for the community, for fashion, and also for New York, director of the Met Max Hollein said in an interview. It’s going to be a bit more difficult, he added, and with that, it’s even more important to get it right. The exhibition includes a survey of American designers who are each attached to an emotion or an idea such as exuberance and exuberance.
Guests arrived at the museum in the evening after a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band, led by Empire State of Mind. According to VogueGlobal Editorial Director and Chief Content Officer of Cond Nast Anna Wintour, the group came courtesy of Stella McCartney, who missed the gala to celebrate his 50th birthday. On the red carpet Swizz beatz describes his wife’s performance Alicia keys 2010 ode to New York also incredible.
The New York civic ensemble makes for a minor theme on the carpet. At one point, the outgoing mayor of New York Bill de Blasio could be seen next Saweetie and Billie Eilish, another gala host. I think it’s so important, MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said of the existence of the parties this year. It really means a milestone where we as a city unite. Get vaccinated, get tested. Making enough progress on the public health front to really start to come back. So I’m so grateful to all of our frontline and essential workers, to everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated, and to everyone who truly comes together to look out for each other.
After a few years of absence, the red carpet has shared its fair share of hugslittle baby and Russell Westbrook, Cynthia Erivo and Donatella Versace, Sharon Stone call Jimmy fallon my son and maybe a few delayed appointments. Ultimately! Musgraves said bowing Olivia rodrigo, whose recent boom in pop has occurred almost entirely in the midst of the pandemic.
The long intermission also left enough time for the emergence of many new celebrities. It’s amazing to be here at the Met Gala, especially with Allyson, said ShaCarri Richardson from his sprinter colleague Allyson Felix, a few meters in front of her. She is such an inspiration. Richardson was one of the many first-time attendees. Another, Emma Raducanu, couldn’t go more than a few feet without accepting the congratulations on winning the US Open this weekend.
Manhattan and Brooklyn are dotted with a list of afters. Most needed Covid guards to triple check that everyone was vaccinated. (Sorry, Nicki Minaj.) Around midnight, a fashion crowd flocked to an area under the Kosciuszko Bridge to get to the designer LaQuan Smithcelebration. At Juniors, where Brooklyn iconography fills every wall, guests danced to Marvin Gaye and Soul II Soul at the Pyer Mosss party.
But some cultural rituals have survived the pandemic, it seems, and the Boom Boom Room still seems to be the first stop for many Met Gala attendees.Tyler mitchell, the artist and photographer whose works are now on display at Jack Shainman’s, climbed into the elevator with Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright who, earlier that night, halfway down the red carpet at the Met, had lit a cigarette. When asked why he chose this particular time and place to smoke, he replied because I wanted to. Rita Ora was there because attending the Met Gala is part of her full time job. American designer Emilie BodeAttendance was based on the theme of the real show that everyone had just attended. Karlie kloss arrested, no husband Josh kushner, who was perhaps watching the happy couples’ new baby in their new Kushner Companies-owned Puck Building penthouse.
Around three in the morning, a crew began to train to depart, and Chalamet caught the artist JRa good friend, the actor said and walked to the elevator, dragged by Lorde, Ozark actress Julia garner, Mitchell and Harris. The destination was a club a few blocks away, Davide, where Rihanna had announced a party hours before. The hostess came in with her date, ASAP Rocky, upon arrival of the crew from the Boom Boom room. Inside was a classic mid-60s Meatpacking joint, dotted with fake plants. Chance the rapper nodded, head flanked with security. (Why does Chance the Rapper have so many security guards? Asked a participant.) Russell westbrook, in Ralph Lauren, declined to comment on his trade between the Wizards and the Lakers.
And while Rihanna and Rocky could have struck up an overwhelming romance in the midst of a pandemic, one detail undeniably pointed to a return to some kind of normalcy in America. At the bottom of a Richie akiva club, at a Met Gala after party at four in the morning, in front of the full bottle service equipment, seated Leonardo DiCaprio: Yankee cap on, mask strapped, surrounded by a posse like the new Duck record played loudly.
New York City, for one night anyway, was back.
More great stories from Vanity Show
Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love
Behind the surprising spirit of Queen Elizabeth
Are Literary Jonathans Still Relevant?
The true story of a Hollywood Partnership built and destroyed by money, sex and fame
The best shampoo bars to lighten the environmental burden of 2021
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Summers End
The most influential pop-rock group of all time? The Monkees!
Normal parenting advice from Prince William and Kate Middletons
From the archive: Meet the women who Domesticated the Rolling Stones
Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/09/met-gala-after-party-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]