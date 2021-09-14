2021 Met Gala Post-Party Report: Timothe, Lorde & Kacey: The Normal (For One Night) Celebrity Scrum Return

As Monday night turned into Tuesday morning, hours after the successful rollout of the first Met Gala in over two years, Timothée Chalamet, one of the official hosts of this year’s event, climbed over the top of his booth at the Boom Boom Hall and crept up to a wooden bench seat. Chalamet, who rocked Chuck Taylors and his trademark recklessness, was in a private section surrounded by a few heirs to billionaire fortunes. But he didn’t seem to notice and pressed a reporter on a mutual friend who was publishing fiction at Duke’s. It was about two in the morning.

You know, it’s all crazy, said Chalamet. But hosting it is actually quite easy.

Crazy and easy or at least crazy and something that looks like normal. A rather typical post-Met Gala scene took place around us during the after party, this one hosted by space cowgirl Kacey musgraves. From this point of view alone: ​​there were these billionaire heirs; lots of people selling those billionaire clothes; Lorde; Josh OConnor, the actor who played Prince Charles in The crown; and a handful of in-models and hangers. Ciara was there too. Were therefore Dan Levy, Maluma, and Charli xcx.

It was of course not a typical post-Met Gala scene. The bar at the top of the Standard High Line (long named Top of the Standard for legal reasons but now just The Boom Boom Room, as many of its patrons have always called it) hosted its 11th annual after party, the first stop for Met Gala attendees who have their drivers to drive downtown after changing costumes from a flowing dress to a slightly less flowing dress. But it was kind of a smooth reopening. The space, currently available for the occasional Met Gala after party or private performance of Madonna, will officially reopen its doors to the public in 2022.

The Costume Institute gala itself, a celebration of the new America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit, was making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 and then pushed back from its usual space on the calendar from May to September, literally on the day of. the start of the school year in the city. In the morning, before the start of the festivities, the museum organized a press preview of the show. The gala itself is an important signal for the museum, for the community, for fashion, and also for New York, director of the Met Max Hollein said in an interview. It’s going to be a bit more difficult, he added, and with that, it’s even more important to get it right. The exhibition includes a survey of American designers who are each attached to an emotion or an idea such as exuberance and exuberance.

Guests arrived at the museum in the evening after a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band, led by Empire State of Mind. According to VogueGlobal Editorial Director and Chief Content Officer of Cond Nast Anna Wintour, the group came courtesy of Stella McCartney, who missed the gala to celebrate his 50th birthday. On the red carpet Swizz beatz describes his wife’s performance Alicia keys 2010 ode to New York also incredible.

The New York civic ensemble makes for a minor theme on the carpet. At one point, the outgoing mayor of New York Bill de Blasio could be seen next Saweetie and Billie Eilish, another gala host. I think it’s so important, MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said of the existence of the parties this year. It really means a milestone where we as a city unite. Get vaccinated, get tested. Making enough progress on the public health front to really start to come back. So I’m so grateful to all of our frontline and essential workers, to everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated, and to everyone who truly comes together to look out for each other.

After a few years of absence, the red carpet has shared its fair share of hugslittle baby and Russell Westbrook, Cynthia Erivo and Donatella Versace, Sharon Stone call Jimmy fallon my son and maybe a few delayed appointments. Ultimately! Musgraves said bowing Olivia rodrigo, whose recent boom in pop has occurred almost entirely in the midst of the pandemic.

The long intermission also left enough time for the emergence of many new celebrities. It’s amazing to be here at the Met Gala, especially with Allyson, said ShaCarri Richardson from his sprinter colleague Allyson Felix, a few meters in front of her. She is such an inspiration. Richardson was one of the many first-time attendees. Another, Emma Raducanu, couldn’t go more than a few feet without accepting the congratulations on winning the US Open this weekend.

Manhattan and Brooklyn are dotted with a list of afters. Most needed Covid guards to triple check that everyone was vaccinated. (Sorry, Nicki Minaj.) Around midnight, a fashion crowd flocked to an area under the Kosciuszko Bridge to get to the designer LaQuan Smithcelebration. At Juniors, where Brooklyn iconography fills every wall, guests danced to Marvin Gaye and Soul II Soul at the Pyer Mosss party.

But some cultural rituals have survived the pandemic, it seems, and the Boom Boom Room still seems to be the first stop for many Met Gala attendees.Tyler mitchell, the artist and photographer whose works are now on display at Jack Shainman’s, climbed into the elevator with Jeremy O. Harris, the playwright who, earlier that night, halfway down the red carpet at the Met, had lit a cigarette. When asked why he chose this particular time and place to smoke, he replied because I wanted to. Rita Ora was there because attending the Met Gala is part of her full time job. American designer Emilie BodeAttendance was based on the theme of the real show that everyone had just attended. Karlie kloss arrested, no husband Josh kushner, who was perhaps watching the happy couples’ new baby in their new Kushner Companies-owned Puck Building penthouse.

Around three in the morning, a crew began to train to depart, and Chalamet caught the artist JRa good friend, the actor said and walked to the elevator, dragged by Lorde, Ozark actress Julia garner, Mitchell and Harris. The destination was a club a few blocks away, Davide, where Rihanna had announced a party hours before. The hostess came in with her date, ASAP Rocky, upon arrival of the crew from the Boom Boom room. Inside was a classic mid-60s Meatpacking joint, dotted with fake plants. Chance the rapper nodded, head flanked with security. (Why does Chance the Rapper have so many security guards? Asked a participant.) Russell westbrook, in Ralph Lauren, declined to comment on his trade between the Wizards and the Lakers.

And while Rihanna and Rocky could have struck up an overwhelming romance in the midst of a pandemic, one detail undeniably pointed to a return to some kind of normalcy in America. At the bottom of a Richie akiva club, at a Met Gala after party at four in the morning, in front of the full bottle service equipment, seated Leonardo DiCaprio: Yankee cap on, mask strapped, surrounded by a posse like the new Duck record played loudly.

New York City, for one night anyway, was back.

