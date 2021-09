It’s show time for an event and performance space in East Hollywood after years of preparations | East Hollywood News

East Hollywood – An event space that has been endlessly under construction near LA City College has finally opened. It only took six years. The Hollywood of Vermont Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard are now welcoming guests and has booked events for the next two or three months, according to general manager Chris Diaz. The space is over 13,000 square feet, with a capacity of over 1,200 people, an outdoor patio and a full kitchen. But the technical aspects are one of the reasons it took so long to build, according to the owner, Jacques Massachi – with the live streaming capabilities, a soundproof production room and very advanced lighting, very advanced sound. . For example, we have over 100 tons of HVAC and hydraulic elevators underground for loading, Massachi said. Plus, consider the amount of electricity needed to power it all – 1,600 amps, with dedicated stage power of 800 amps. Sign up for The Eastsider’s Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. We installed an electrical transformer on the ground with huge electrical capacity, said Massachi. It took DWP four years to complete this work. But one of the biggest sources of the delay came from the city’s construction department, Massachi said. It took a long time to get the building permits needed to operate a place with a high occupancy rate, ”he said. And the building is not even finished yet. They are still waiting for the approval of permits for a marquee and a tower. In total, the eligibility process started in 2015 and lasted two years. Construction began in 2017, continued during the pandemic, and to some extent is still ongoing. So far, events are mostly booked on weekends, Diaz said. But we hope to be scheduled as much as possible in early 2022, when live events will hopefully come back in full force. As for the lineup, they want it diverse, Diaz said. We will work with all promoters of local, regional and national events, said Diaz, to bring the best of the best in all genres of music, as well as comedies, movies, special events and anything else you can dream of. . This weekend, the Berlin-based electronic musician Monolian,and the Colombian group Cambia, Mari Rivera and La Sonora Dynamita.Future shows include the Australian-American rock band, Dead daisies.

