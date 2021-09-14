Jim Breuer won’t perform at Royal Oak due to COVID-19 vaccine rule





Jim Breuer, formerly of “Saturday Night Live,” said on his Facebook page that he would not be performing at the Royal Oak Music Theater on October 1 due to his COVID-19 vaccination policy. In the September 10 video post, Breuer said he would not appear on the Detroitvenue theme “because of their segregation requiring people to show up with vaccines, to prove that you are vaccinated, to prove that you have. had an injection. I absolutely don’t. these shows. “ Breuer added: “I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money. But I’m not going to be enslaved by the system or by money and neither should anyone who wants to laugh or be entertained.” Breuer also said he was canceling an appearance at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey. Following:COVID-19 cases in Michigan schools have doubled in one week: where there are outbreaks Following:Answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine AEG Presents announced in August that it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all of its U.S. venues, including the Royal Oak Music Theater and festivals. The policy is expected to come into full effect on October 1. On its website, AEG, which is only surpassed by Live Nation as the largest concert promoter in the United States, says that “the move follows the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the variant Delta is spreading across the United States “. Breuer’s October 1 appearance is still listed on his official website and that of the Royal Oak Music Theater. Facebook attached a link to Breuer’s video that tells users to visit the COVID-19 clearinghouse for vaccine resources. Breuer said he had to stick to his morals in the post and said he didn’t care if someone was vaccinated or not. “I don’t care if you’re vaccinated. I don’t care, you know. It’s awesome. It’s a choice. And if you have anything else to say, honestly, I don’t care. So don’t. no comments go, ‘Oh that’s a good thing.’ I disagree with you at all and I will always disagree with you. “ Breuer defined such vaccination rules as segregation, saying, “The last thing we need is segregation. And if you try to separate my audience or my subscribers or whatever, I’m going.” From 1995 to 1998, Breuer was part of the cast of “Saturday Night Live”. He was best known for his Goat Boy character and his imitation of Joe Pesci. Since then he has focused on stand-ups, podcasts, and appearances on TV shows like “Kevin Can Wait”. A growing number of theaters are requiring proof of vaccination or measures such as rapid COVID-19 tests to help stem the tide of the pandemic. Dave Chappelle, who co-starred with Breuer in the 1998 comedy “Half-Baked, requested rapid on-site COVID-19 testing during his recent concerts in Detroit at the Fillmore Detroit. Patton Oswalthas canceled tour stops in Florida and Utah after the locations involved failed to honor his request for proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The free press reported on Tuesday that “the number of new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Michigan schools has more than doubled since last week as the school year is in full swing.” Tuesday also, the Free Press published a detailed report address the common concerns of those who have not been vaccinated. He said: “As the virus is constantly evolving and research into infections in vaccinated people is ongoing, two things are clear: COVID-19 kills and vaccines prevent hospitalizations and deaths.” Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at [email protected]

