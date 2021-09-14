The Big E hosts exhibitions, rides, entertainment, fair food and more





WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is preparing the fair for opening day at 8 a.m. Friday. The Big E takes place from September 17 to October 3 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Big E Fair will pursue COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of West Springfield. The fair expects full capacity and to ensure everyone stays safe, the fair will be implementing traffic patterns, especially in state buildings, which are known to be congested. Entertainment There are over 80 live musical guests at The Big E. The opening day artists are: Kelly machine gun with jxdn and Kennyhoopla will perform in concert on the opening day of The Big E Arena at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the sold-out show.

This year, Big E’s new dishes include: The Big E Cream Puff, pumpkin flavor

Pasta, Panini and Caprese Salads

Fried tacos

Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese

The cider bomb

Square Pizza

The big piece of cake

Cini Fried Balls

Fried pineapple with coconut sauce

Potato and corn crusher

Dilly Dilly Dog wrapped in bacon

Taco bag

Pickle Pizza

Wurst Poutine White Hut Biggie Waffle Burger

Bread pudding, pies and homemade hummus Tickets Ticket prices have not changed since the early 2000s and are expected to stay the same in September. Early discount tickets and Midway Magic vouchers are available online at TheBigE.com and at the Big E Box Office or Big Y World Class Market until September 15th. Advance tickets cost $ 12 for adults and $ 8 for children 6 to 12 years old. Advance Midway Magic vouchers are $ 25, valid any day Monday Friday or redeemable for 26 race vouchers Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the opening day: Be a kid for a day, everyone pays kids admission just $ 10

Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by VA New England Healthcare System

Active and retired military personnel Free on presentation of an identity document

Dependents of servicemen on active duty Free on presentation of an identity document

Veterans (no dependents) Free with DD-214, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs photo ID, or proof of veterans organization membership Regular admission tickets are $ 15 for adults, $ 10 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children under 5 are free. Admission is $ 6 Monday through Thursday after 5 p.m. and those over the age of 60 are $ 12 Monday through Thursday. The great hours E Doors open at 8 a.m.

Buildings, exhibitions and crafts: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9 p.m.

The Craft Center of the Village is open until 10 p.m.

The North American Midway is open to the sun. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

