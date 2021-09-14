Sam Asghari: Get to Know Britney Spears’ Fiance | Entertainment





When Sam Asghari needs wise advice, he visits his sisters. “When I need honest advice, I go to my sisters”, he said men’s health. “I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women.” They must have taught him well because he is now engaged to Britney Spears, his girlfriend over four years old. Here’s what we know about him: He has a sense of humor After the spears announcing on his verified Instagram account Asghari asked the question, actress Octavia Spencer left a comment. “Get her to sign a marriage contract,” Spencer wrote. Rather than being offended, Asghari responded to Spencer with the 100 emoji that are supposed to be 100 percent. Spencer’s comment has been liked over 25,000 times. Asghari too took to his Instastory to assure everyone that a prenuptial agreement would occur. “Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the marriage contract! ” he wrote. “Of course we get an iron clad marriage contract to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she ever dumps me.” Fitness is his jam The 27-year-old personal trainer turned actor owns an online business called Asghari Fitness, which offers personalized nutrition and fitness coaching. He and Spears have a common commitment to athletics. “A lot of people don’t understand that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together,” he told Men’s Fitness. “We play ping pong together. She’s really good at ping pong. It’s a real competition.” Spears posted a TikTok video of her and Asghari training together in May. “Grateful to have Sam to stay in shape with,” she captioned. “Couples who train together stay together.” He’s here for Britney’s happiness While the Men’s Fitness interview took place before their recent engagement, Asghari already looked like a beloved husband. “I just want her to be happy, if that makes her happy I will,” he told the publication. “I’m not going to argue. What does that mean?” Happy woman, happy life. “ You can keep the glory While many accused him of using Spears to advertise himself, Asghari said “fame is not a job.” “I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that will ever change, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t want to play with my happiness or my mind. No celebrity in the world is like that.” The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Using a variety of historical sources such as the National Park Service, Stacker has compiled a list of the 25 oldest established national parks in America. Click for more information.

