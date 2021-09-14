Fardeen Khan’s return, Kareena Kapoor on Kim K’s look

The appearance of Fardeen Khan encourages Internet users to “what a transformation”, and want his “return”

The film industry is known for its competitiveness and many famous faces have faded from the radar over the years. One of them is Fardeen Khan, who hasn’t made any movies for 11 years. The actor, however, has his fans excited for his comeback after recently losing weight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is as confused as fans over Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala look

This year’s hottest event, the Met Gala 2021, featured a spectacular display of dress styles by incredible celebrities. With this year’s theme as In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, celebrities were seen wearing their finest outfits that caught many eyes. One of these bizarre outfits from beauty mogul Kim Kardashian caught the attention of fans on social media. Not only fans, her mysterious all-black outfit left Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in awe.

Ranbir Kapoor could participate in upcoming OTT anthology ‘Aisa Waisa Pyaar’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting movies that audiences expect. While the actor has a few movies slated for future releases, there is a possibility that he will appear on an OTT platform as well. He could collaborate with Eros Now for their next anthology drama,Aisa Waisa Pyaar. This year, like no other, the OTT platform is ready to charm its fans with one of its highly anticipated anthologies entitledAisa Waisa Pyaar.

Maniesh Paul and Elli Avram’s “Vibe” enjoyed by Diljit Dosanjh in this fun video

Actor and host Maniesh Paul took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday and gave a preview of his fun off-screen episode starring actor Elli Avram. The behind-the-scenes video featured Vibe, the catchy song from Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The video received a thumbs up from the singer as he put the video back to his Insta account.

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F travel to Panchgani as they return to ‘Freddy’ sets; Read

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya Fare are both busy shooting their next movieFreddyBoth have multiple projects in the pipeline and oscillate between their projects and brand engagements. A few weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan had to go to the sets ofBhool Bhulaiyaa 2to reach its peak.Pyaar Ka Punchnamathe actor completed the climax, he immediately took off for the next program of the film ‘Freddy’. On the flip side, Alaya F has also gotten ready to start filming the next track in the movie.

