Hulu renews “Only Murders in the Building” for season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter





Hulu extends the lease of Only the murders in the building. The Disney-run streamer has commissioned a second season of the comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as residents of a New York City apartment building who reunite when another tenant suffers a grisly death. . The renewal comes two weeks and four episodes into the show’s eight-episode first season. Hulu says Only murders, created by Martin and John Hoffman and produced by It’s us creator Dan Fogelman, had the biggest premiere daytime viewing for any comedy series (original or acquired) in the history of the platform – although, as usual with streamers, no specific number is attached to this assertion. The series also got a very positive review response and a good viewer rank on the Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes review aggregators. “Only the murders in the building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals, ”said Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals. “Steve, John and Dan have created a unique captivating and entertaining series. The audience’s reaction to the show’s delicious mix of mystery, humor and emotion has been overwhelming and we can’t wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure. Hoffman said: “Everyone in our amazing Building worked with so much love and expertise through extraordinary moments – and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV – to create a first season that could live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to do a show on the connection. Feeling that we are connected with our audience and that we have already achieved the goal enough to have the chance to continue – and continue the mad rush of our mystery-comedy-empathy show – is too exciting for words. So I’m going to shut up now, and just say a big thank you to everyone and can’t wait to find out more. The series marks Martin’s first regular role in a scripted show in his legendary career. Along with Short and Gomez, the regular cast also includes Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan. “There was something about this project that seemed almost doomed from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve mentioned he had an idea for a series, to John who jumped on board to co-create it, to Steve who agreed to play the lead role, but only if Marty joining him, at the inspired addition of Selena, ”said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television. “The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of everyone at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible response from the public, we’re so happy to say that there will be more murders in the building – which is great news for everyone except maybe the residents of Arconia. Fogelman added, “If you had told me at 15 that I would zoom several times this week with Steve Martin and Martin Short to celebrate our show’s launch, I would have asked ‘What is Zoom? But it is all still incredibly exciting. I’m so proud of everyone involved and grateful to Dana [Walden], Craig and Karey, and our fantastic partners at Disney, 20th and Hulu. Martin and Hoffman executive producers Only the murders in the building with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The show’s first season is scheduled to end on October 5.

