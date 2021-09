‘Star-Cross’ review: Kacey Musgraves’ divorce time

Much has been said about Musgravess experimenting with the borders of country music. But praise for her omnivore has often been interpreted as exasperation at the supposed limitations of the genre from which she is seen to be moving away. Sometimes those who advocate for change from outside the genre are just as conservative as those who agonize over the boundaries within. It was still a false head. Musgraves has portrayed herself as a traditionalist, and even when she scoffs at orthodoxy, she’s at least lightly invested in heritage: on this album, Keep looking is a beautiful country song. That Musgraves arrived in Nashville during one of its most restrictive times is not his fault; his closest analogue is Sturgill Simpson, who also retreated into mellow psychedelia in reaction to what everyone within earshot was doing. Star-Crossed isn’t quite as elaborate, in terms of production, as Golden Hour, which might seem too giddy. (She worked with the same crew here, writers and producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.) In places it’s almost windy, and has a few callbacks to the 1970s and 1980s light schlock, the sadness of the John Hughes film. Easier Said winks at Drive by the Cars, and the Melancholy Angel, with a literal rainstorm coming in halfway, feels casually indebted to Jim Croces Time in a Bottle. These relatively minor gestures of production speak loudly because Musgraves comes from a world in which they are seen as more radical than they actually are. (That said, this album is indeed more comfortable with, say, Phoebe Bridgers or Japanese Breakfast.) But they also sound so loud because Musgraves lets them say things his voice doesn’t. She never seems to sing to convince you that her voice, of modest scale but deadly precision, connotes the power of unease and exhaustion. It is regret embodied. Sometimes and often, on this album, Musgravess’ resignation seems to extend to the very act of singing. When it is bubbling, it is calm. When she is calm, she is on the verge of boredom. Sometimes at the end of a relationship, you’ve just said all there is to say. To give more would be to give too much. Kacey musgraves

Star crossed

(Interscope / UMG Nashville)

