Entertainment
Actor who plays Prince William in new Harry and Meghan film responds to criticism of Princess Diana-inspired car crash scene
Jordan Whalen spoke to Insider about Prince William’s role in the new Royal Lifetime movie.
The actor defended the film’s controversial opening scene, which was criticized by Twitter users.
The scene showed Meghan in a car crash similar to the one that killed Princess Diana.
The actor who plays Prince William in Lifetime’s “Harry and Meghan: Escape the Palace” defended the film’s controversial car crash scene.
The opening scene of the film shows a dream sequence in which Meghan Markle (Sydney Morton) is involved in a car accident, similar to the one that killed Princess Diana in 1997. In the scene, she can be seen surrounded by photographers in a car as Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) watches.
The scene has been criticized on social media, with some Twitter users calling it “sick” and “unpleasant”. The independent reported.
NBC Universal chief executive Mike Sington wrote on Twitter that the scene marked “a new low of insipidity”, while Fox’s Evening Edit presenter Elizabeth Macdonald wrote: “Who thought it was a good idea?” “
Jordan Whalen, who plays Prince William, addressed the controversy during an interview with Insider.
“I think there are parallels between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, and also Harry. What is going on in their lives, not always feeling welcomed by “the company”, and kind of intimidated by it, ”Whalen told Insider.
“It was a controversial scene. I wasn’t one of them, but I know the production team was trying to do it tastefully and make comparisons without being too gratuitous,” he added.
Whalen said he would be flattered if asked to play Prince William in ‘The Crown’
This is the second time Whalen has played Prince William after playing the royal in Lifetime’s “Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal” in 2019.
There has been an influx of royal family-centric movies and TV in recent months. Kristen Stewart’s new film, “Spencer”, about Princess Diana, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. During this time, shooting of season 5 of “The Crown” is currently in progress.
Whalen said it would be “flattering” if he were asked to play William on the historic drama series, but he “isn’t waiting for that call on the phone.”
The actor said he’s currently writing a pilot for a TV series, promoting the new Lifetime movie, and planning a reunion with fellow cast members Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton.
“We’ll see if anyone chooses us,” Whalen said. “I have a little more facial hair now, and Jordan has a little less facial hair now. So it’s cool what the hair and makeup department can do to make us look like the royals,” it’s pretty amazing, but it’s fun to deviate from that. “
Read the original article on Initiated
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/actor-plays-prince-william-harry-155339359.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]