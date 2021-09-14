Meet the cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ drama reboot – The Hollywood Reporter





Peacock’s dramatic twist The prince of Bel-Air found his Banks family. Streaming platform NBCUniversal completed the regular casting of Bel-Air, on the basis of a 2019 short by Morgan Cooper which went viral. Cooper and Will Smith, who starred in the 1990s NBC comedy, are executive producers. The nine actors will join Jabari Banks, originally from Philadelphia, who plays Will in the series. Adrian Holmes (Arrow) and Cassandra Freeman (The enemy within) will play Will’s Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian. Olly Sholotan (Execute Hide Combat), Coco Jones (Facebook Watch Five points) and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will play the children of Banks, Carlton, Hillary and Ashley. Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow) will play the Banks family butler, Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel) plays Jazz, Will’s friend; and Simone Joy Jones (Netflix’s The chair) will play Lisa, Will’s lover. Peacock picked up Bel-Air with a two-season order in July 2020. The series has changed showrunners twice since, with TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson (Chi, United States Shooter) taking over after the departure of Chris Collins and then Diane Houston. Brady and Newson produce with Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, all producers of the 1990s series; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air creators Andy and Susan Borowitz; Cooper, who will also write and direct; and Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez and Malcolm Spellman. Universal Television and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are producing. Holmes is replaced by Greene Talent and Play Management; Freeman of Buchwald, One Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers; Sholotan by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group; Coco Jones by CAA and M88; Akbar by Paradigm, Moxie Artists Management and Hansen Jacobson; Hamilton Hodell’s Akingbola, A3 Artist Agency and Personal Public Relations; Jordan L. Jones by Main Title Ent. and UTA; and Simone Joy Jones of Buchwald and Zero Gravity.

