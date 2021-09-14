Michael Bubl cancels Austin concert after venue failed to expand COVID-19 protocols





AUSTIN (KXAN) Ticket refunds are now available to fans after singer Michael Bubl canceled his upcoming show in Austin, citing the venue’s unmet demands for more COVID-19 security protocols. The concert was scheduled for September 20 at the Frank Erwin Center. However, Bubl posted a social media post on Monday, which said he would not be performing after all due to concerns for the health of his fans. “I am not a political person,” Bubl wrote. “My commitment to finish my tour after all the postponements was accepted on the condition that it would not endanger a single person. Protocols were and continue to be in place for all of my future shows to ensure that no one is put at risk. ” He continued, “Although we tried, unfortunately I couldn’t facilitate this for my show in Austin. There was no choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart would not allow it. The Frank Erwin Center posted a response about Bubl’s concert cancellation, stating that customers will automatically receive a full refund within 30 days. However, people with questions about refunds can send an email to [email protected] “While the University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures in place for large-scale events, we are unable to develop them as requested by Michael Bubl,” the statement said. of the site. “Therefore, the artist decided to cancel her meeting in Austin.” Tanya Tucker withdraws from ACL Fest due to COVID-19 issues and hip surgery

It is believed to be the first cancellation of a major event, especially due to COVID-19 concerns at the Frank Erwin Center. Arena put online what safety guidelines it follows, which includes the recommendation not to require face masks for people attending events there. Musician Eric Clapton is scheduled to perform on site Wednesday night with special guest Jimmie Vaughn. Last month, Vaughn was pictured meeting Gov. Greg Abbott on the same day the governor tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, other well-known musicians canceled their upcoming performances in Austin due to coronavirus concerns. Stevie Nicks and Tanya Tucker have both said they will not be performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. The city of Austin has yet to approve the special event permit for the ACL Fest. In late August, Austin updated its event permit requirements on city property, saying large events must now require a negative COVID-19 test from every attendee, regardless of their immunization status. The festival previously said fully vaccinated customers can show proof of vaccination instead of a negative COVID-19 test. Maybe that needs to change now.

