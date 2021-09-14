Entertainment
Actor Nikita Rawal was robbed of 7 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi, says I locked myself in wardrobe | Bollywood
- Actor Nikita Rawal was held hostage at gunpoint at his aunt’s residence in Delhi and robbed. Read on for more details.
POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 9:13 PM IST
Actor Nikita Rawal was detained at gunpoint and robbed from 7 lakh by some men wearing masks. Nikita Rawal was in Shastri Nagar in Delhi, at her aunts’ residence, when she was robbed.
The actor told Pinkvilla, I still can’t get out of this trauma and I can’t believe I’m alive. I would have died if I hadn’t fought him. I literally locked myself in the closet to save myself..I was home alone. My aunt wasn’t there either. It was the most traumatic incident of my life. ”A complaint has been filed with the police and an investigation is underway.
Nikita Rawal recently made headlines when she reacted to producer Raj Kundras ‘arrest, and also said Shilpa Shettys’ name was unnecessarily dragged into the case. She had told Lehren TV, I know Raj Kundra through mutual friends. I have met him 3-4 times in the past. I am shocked to hear the news. But I saw his WhatsApp chats posted by Mumbai Police and what the police say. If he’s running this racket, then it’s very sad. He has everything in life. You don’t have to do all of these things. If he is guilty, he will be punished.
She added, I know her personally. His name is being dragged out excessively. I understand they are both husband and wife, but they have different careers. We all know Shilpa worked too hard in the film industry and now his image is tarnished. We should get him away from it all.
Born and raised in Mumbai, Nikita Rawal began her showbiz journey in 2007 and has worked in films such as Mr Hot Mr Cool, The Hero Abhimanyu and Amma Ki Boli.
