In “You Got Anything Stronger? Gabrielle Union thinks you’re ready for the heavy lifting

Almost four years later Gabrielle Unionmemory of s, Were going to need more wine A bestseller, the award-winning actor and activist is back and ready for another heart-to-heart. In the two decades since Union immortalized some of teenage’s most iconic characters and romantic comedy, the Hollywood veteran has finally brought her to the forefront, most recently in Being Mary Jane and LAs Finest. Along the way, the unwavering sincerity of off-screen unions has also made her a vocal advocate of a more inclusive Hollywoodas well as a fiercely supportive co-parent in his marriage of power with Dwyane Wade, whose daughter Zaya came out transgender last year.

To celebrate the release of You got something stronger? which delves deeper into union experiences with everything from motherhood and marriage to racist institutions and epic dance battlesVanity Show spoke with Union about the weight of responsibility it takes to open up again like this.

Vanity Fair: Your new book, Do you have something stronger ?, released this week, and it’s basically the continuation of your 2017 essay collection, were going to need more wine. How long after you wrote the first very straightforward and very personal book did you know you wanted to do it all over again?

When we were finally putting together the first book and deciding which essays were going to do it, we had a lot of things that we didn’t include. I was comfortable putting them in the book, but I wasn’t ready emotionally, spiritually, physically, any of that to actually talk about them.

But then I did the book tour, and every stop was like a fucking wake-up call. We were all so thirsty for connection: to be seen and to have community and to know that we weren’t losing it, that other people have been through so much that we have experienced. And I was like, if I could just get a lot more healing, there’s more I have to say. Over the past four years we’ve been through our surrogacy journey, and that has really changed everything. So I dove into therapy sessions twice a week, two hours each during the pandemic, and I was writing at the same time.

I want to ask you how your relationship with your fans has changed since that first book. You’ve written a lot about the weirdness of people approaching you all the time and acting too familiar to you. Do you have more of these encounters now that you officially have two extremely personal briefs on the table?

The substance of what people tell me has changed. Previously it was more about the men I worked with, or where they were when Bring it on came out of. Now these interactions aren’t just Are you pregnant? These are women talking about their miscarriages, fertility journeys, relationship issues, racism, and colorism. It just took a lot more depth than your average meeting with people in a bathroom.

Is there a meeting that really comes to your mind in recent years?

It was either in Philly or San Francisco. A woman who felt like she was taking an emotional walk was like, my dad assaulted me and my sisters our whole life. Can you sign my book? She just needed to say it out loud, and I don’t think she had. On my side, I was like, Oh, I just failed that person. They push her through the line, and she just dropped that huge bomb, and then she’s gone. What did I do for her? I was really emotional. She needed community. She needed to know that there was light in the end and that you are not defined by the worst things that have happened to you.

My friends are going on tour with me, so they hear the comments. And they’re like, I don’t think you really understand how many of us feel like we are in pain on our own. We are drowning in plain sight and nobody cares. They would rather just watch us drown. But this meeting in particular, I do not know what is the word to arrive at the enormity of what this passage in the car meant. I make peace with what I can realistically do. Because I’m still trying to figure out how to do it for myself.

It seems extremely heavy, and Do you have something stronger? is also a deeply heavy book. You start with the essay on your experiences with IVF and surrogacy, then you tackle everything from that terrifying encounter with neo-Nazis to discussing passive suicidal ideation, among many other topics, all in one book.