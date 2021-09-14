Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series – Deadline

Deadline



After last year Schitt Creek tsunami – the series completely topped the comedy categories and crushed the competition in its final season, including a well-deserved victory here for Eugene Levy – it’s more or less returned to normal in this category with just five nominees, including several veterans . These include Anthony Anderson, with his seventh consecutive nomination here, as well as William H. Macy who notched his sixth nod for Shameless after being absent for the past two years. Michael Douglas is also back for the third year in a row. Overall, however, this is one of the weakest years for comedy categories, but one that has been significantly bolstered (thank goodness) by the new entries, Ted lasso and Hacks. The latter is not in this category, but Mr. Lasso and his mark of kindness certainly Is. Here is an overview of the nominees. Scroll to the end for the predicted winner as well as an analysis and prediction for the corresponding supporting actor in a comedy series category.

Anthony anderson, Blackish

No one has had a better or more consistent record of being nominated here over the past few years than Anthony Anderson, making it seven years in a row and for the entire series of Blackish without missing a beat. Unfortunately, he also did so without missing a loss. Beating zero for seven makes him the Susan Lucci of the category, but I hope he doesn’t have to wait 19, like she did, to get his hands on this statuette. After this season he still has a chance because blackish will end after Season 8.

Michael Yarish / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection



Michael douglas, The Kominsky method

Douglas stepped out in style in the third and final season of Chuck Lorre’s sitcom about keeping his dignity as he gets older. Her storyline this season brought both some sort of dream conclusion for her character, Sandy Kominsky was even able to star as Spencer Tracy in a remake of The old Man and the Sea, as well as a wonderful team comeback with her former co-star Kathleen Turner, once again letting the sparks fly (she should have been nominated as well). A former winner for the TV movie Beyond the candelabras, Douglas probably has a better chance of winning here, even though he’s never dropped the ball in this touching Netflix comedy series.

Paul Sarkis / Showtime



William H. Macy, Shameless

Macy could probably be excused for thinking that her nomination days for Shameless were in the past, having failed to compete in this category in 2019 and 2020 (in part due to production schedules). Voters have instead decided to give her – and by extension the Showtime series – a final rose with her sixth nomination, but a victory is unlikely to be on the line this year.

Apple TV +



Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso – Choice of winner

If there is an undisputed favorite in the category this year, it is not the eternal Ted Danson (who missed the cut for his new series Mr. Mayor), corn Ted lasso, the cool new guy on TV. The Apple TV + series gave Sudeikis a role that literally swept the precursor prices and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to the Emmys. He also has two writing nominations, which makes a total of three Lifetime Emmy nominations, and all of that this year.

Casey Durkin / NBC



Kenan thompson, Kenan

Thompson first enters this category after being nominated for the first season of his eponymous show on NBC, Kenan. He’s clearly on the Academy’s radar, having won an Emmy for co-writing a song called “Come Back Barack” for SNL in 2018, and this year he was nominated again in the Supporting Actor category for that show. It can’t hurt that he spanned 18 seasons on SNL, making him the longest-serving actor of all time, and that’s probably where he has a better chance than against another season one sitcom contender and former SNL cast member Sudeikis.

EXPECTED WINNER: JASON SUDEIKIS, TED LASSO While this is a season one show about a fledgling streamer looking to make their first big impact at the Emmys, Sudeikis is about as safe a bet as any category this year.

EXCEPTIONAL SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Voters have found many more nominees to anoint in the Supporting Actor Comedy category this year than they did for the lead role, but half of the eight nominees are all from the same show. In Ted lasso, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift have all proven their worth. But how do you choose just one? It just might open things up for the rest of the pitch. For example, a veteran SNL star Kenan Thompson is nominated again here, this time against Newcomer SNL Bowen Yang escape. It is not inconceivable that the appointment of Thompson as the lead actor for Kenan could help him secure a victory here, especially since SNL showed great strength again this year over the weekend by winning 7 Emmy Awards at the Creative Arts, indicating great momentum for the veteran series. If not, there may be hope for 11-time Emmy nominee Paul Reiser The Kominsky method. And if Reiser doesn’t take advantage of the Lasso traffic jam, maybe the prize will go to Karl Clemons-Hopkins, rep Hacks, who has 15 nominations in total and could turn out to be a sleeper. Although there is a four-lane traffic jam here for cast members of Ted lasso (which also draws its momentum from the victories of Creative Arts), there is a feeling that Goldstein has the qualities to score the game-winning Emmy goal, so I’m going to go with the sports betting experts, if not just the Emmy experts, on this guy.

EXPECTED WINNER: BRETT GOLDSTEIN, TED LASSO