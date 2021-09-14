2021 VMAs TV Ratings on the rise, at least to an extent – The Hollywood Reporter





The Video Music Awards have thwarted an award-winning trend, at least by one measure. ViacomCBS claims that its cross-platform metric of total minutes consumed has increased year over year. People watched 1.4 billion minutes of VMA content, per ViacomCBS – a 9% increase from 1.29 billion minutes for the 2020 show (this figure itself was revised downward by compared to 1.33 billion minutes). Total minutes consumed includes simulcasting of the show on 11 cable channels ViacomCBS and The CW, as well as pre-show, reminders and supporting programming leading up to the event, as well as streaming viewing. and on other digital platforms. The metric is similar to that of Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, measuring the total time viewers spent with a title rather than the more traditional figure of average audience size. The show has also generated more social interactions – 38 million – than any TV show so far this year. The VMAs topped the Super Bowl for the first time to this extent after coming together last year. (Social traffic declined slightly year over year, from 41.1 million interactions in 2020.) MTV’s linear viewership also declined year over year, albeit more sharply. The cable company attracted an average of 900,000 viewers to live stream the show – a 32% drop from 1.32 million in 2020. This matches the sharp drops for other awards shows over the past two years. years. Doja Cat hosted the VMAs and Lil Nas X won the Video of the Year award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. Justin Bieber was named Artist of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo won three awards, including Best New Artist.

