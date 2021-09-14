Entertainment
Norm Macdonald, comedian and former SNL actor, dies at 61 KIRO 7 News Seattle
Comedian, writer and actor Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.
>> Read more trending news
Macdonalds management company, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, said deadline and The Associated Press that the Saturday Night Live star died after years of hiding her cancer diagnosis. Her friend and longtime production partner Lori Jo Hoekstra by her side, Deadline reported.
He was most proud of his comedy, Hoekstra said, according to the deadline. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the public or anyone close to him viewed him. Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that a joke should surprise someone, it should never flatter. He certainly never flattered. Norm will be sadly missed.
Macdonald was born in Quebec, Canada, in 1959, according to the Montreal Gazette and The Washington Post. He started his career as a comedian in Canada before becoming a screenwriter on Roseanne, according to the Gazette and Variety.
In 1993, he left Roseanne to join the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he would eventually become known for his deadpan performance in the Weekend Update segment of the shows.
Macdonald also received praise and laughs for his portrayal of Burt Reynolds on the Celebrity Jeopardy sketch comedy shows! segment.
He stayed with Saturday Night Live until 1998, when he was ousted and replaced by Colin Quinn, allegedly after he upset NBC West Coast President Don Ohlmeyer with his scorching OJ Simpson jokes, according to Rolling Stone. He went on to star in 1998’s Dirty Work – a box office bomb that became a cult classic – and The Norm Show, which ran from 1999 to 2001 on ABC.
I got demoted to SNL, then got a little hot, Macdonald told Rolling Stone in 1999.
Among his other credits, Macdonald has appeared in films and TV shows such as the 1995 comedy Billy Madison and the animated series Family Guy and The Fairly Odd Parents. In 2018, he interviewed famous friends on Norm Macdonald Has a Show on Netflix.
It was scheduled to occur on November 11 in the New York Comedy Festival.
Friends and fans took to social media to remember Macdonald.
2021 Cox Media Group
Sources
2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/norm-macdonald-comedian-former-snl-actor-dies-61-reports-say/GXMVJIN6OZFQPFORXMTGWUPZWM/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]