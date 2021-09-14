Forbes Unveils State-of-the-Art Enhancements to Its Fifth Forbes Event Space | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 14, 2021–

Forbes today launched a series of improvements to its Forbes the Fifth entertainment space – located at 24 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The 7,500 square foot site was recently outfitted with a state-of-the-art studio facility, including a new set of content, a programming stage and a multi-camera video control system allowing the capture of content from high quality and live broadcast.

With the current state of affairs, we have felt the need to anticipate and adapt our space in order to offer our audiences and marketing partners an opportunity to connect in a safe and intelligent way, whether through ‘a gathering in person or using the space to capture an event that can be streamed online or a mix of the two, said Sherry Phillips, Marketing Director, Forbes. These Forbes on Fifth upgrades demonstrate our brands’ commitment to innovation and fostering closer connections with our communities through premium thought leadership content and real-time posting, at large scale.

The improvements will allow Forbes to adapt events to a hybrid event world offering high-end technology for streaming, remote, in-person conversation capture and more. Most Forbes on Fifth events are presented by brands that do business and advertise with Forbes, and the space will offer enhanced branding capabilities to Forbes marketing partners.

Additionally, Forbes has added the Malcolm Forbes Studio to Forbes on Fifth, a new private and modern studio space for capturing premium photography and video for all Forbes platforms.

We’ve come a long way since we launched Forbes on Fifth over five years ago, said Léann Bonanno, Group Vice President, ForbesLive. Over the years, we have hosted countless events here including summits, dinners, parties, and custom events. These improvements take our events to the next level and allow us to bring people together in truly unique ways.

ForbesLive events include carefully curated premium content and unique experiences for Forbes’ coveted audience, from senior executives to small business executives, entrepreneurs and business decision makers. Designed to help drive systemic change in business, culture, and society, the events reflect Forbes’ mission to champion the entrepreneurs and leaders who are helping the world rebuild in 2021 and beyond, with themes centered on discovering innovative solutions in healthcare, advancing opportunities for women and BIPOC, determining how technology will play a role in the future of work and uncovering the most effective ways for philanthropists to create true equality .

Over the past 18 months, ForbesLive has gone virtual, creating enduring interactive experiences that are now a central part of Forbes’ business strategy to drive engagement with the communities that matter most. In the first half of 2021, Forbes hosted 45 events, involving more than 40,000 people from more than 160 countries around the world.

Currently, Forbes plans to resume in-person events at Forbes on Fifth starting this fall, including the very first Forbes 50 Over 50, in partnership with Mika Brzezinski and his Know Your Value platform. The health and safety of attendees, employees, vendors, and talent is a top priority, and the ForbesLive team is actively developing safety protocols for these events and closely monitoring guidelines from the CDC and local health authorities, all by working closely with third-party health and safety experts. Currently, all attendees at in-person events must be fully immunized at least 14 days prior to the event date to attend and will be required to provide proof of immunization prior to attending. Additional health and safety requirements may be implemented as an attendance requirement.

To learn more about Forbes on Fifth, visit here. To learn more about ForbesLive events, visit here.

