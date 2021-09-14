SNL comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61ExBulletin







toggle legend Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Comedian Norm Macdonald, a beloved Saturday Night Live cast member in the 1990s, has passed away. His management company has confirmed that the 61-year-old has been battling cancer for nine years. “He was most proud of his comedy”, his production partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra Recount Deadline. “Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that a joke should surprise someone, it should never flatter.” He certainly never flattered. Norm will be sadly missed. “ SNL Fans may remember Macdonald as a presenter in the “Weekend Update” segments of the show. He was known for his impressions, especially that of Burt Reynolds. In his signature funny way, he mocked former superstar Michael Jackson and former football star and actor OJ Simpson throughout the latter’s murder trial. Macdonald later said he was pressured by network executives to stop blowing up Simpson, who was eventually acquitted, as a murderer, and he attributed his dismissal from the show for his refusal to stop. Norm Macdonald plays Burt Reynolds, one of his iconic character impressions, in a “Celebrity Jeopardy” SNL sketch.

Saturday Night Live / NBC

Youtube

After SNL, Macdonald had his own comedy series, The spectacle of the norm, where he played an NHL player who had to do community service after being arrested for gambling and tax evasion. He also had his own talk show, Norm Macdonald has a show, on Netflix. Macdonald was born in Quebec in 1959 and began his career doing stand-ups in Canadian comedy clubs, where he developed his tongue-in-cheek style. After competing on Star search in 1990 he was hired to write for The Dennis Miller Show, then the sitcom Roseanne. Macdonald has made appearances on late night shows with David Letterman and Conan O’Brian and has had a recurring role on the show The middle. He has also appeared in films such as The people against Larry Flynt, and he was the voice of Lucky the Dog in Eddie Murphy’s comedy Dr Dolittle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/14/1037069333/norm-macdonald-dead-snl-comedian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos