2021 Pumpkin Patch Adventures at DFW







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Cooler temperatures are starting to roll in, leaves are falling and pumpkins are in stores. It’s time to start planning those fall photo ops, buy the perfect pumpkin, and have some family fun. Here’s a look at some of the area’s pumpkin patch and their dates etc.

Alvarado

Country critters farm

Address: 3709 County Road 617 Alvarado, Texas 76009

Admission: $ 12 per person, free for children 2 and under

Seniors are $ 6

Appointment: October 2 November 14 2021

Pumpkin Patch starts October 2! They are open on weekends from October 2 to November 14. Country Critters Farm is open weekdays by reservation only. Activities include: bouncy houses, tractor and train playground, petting zoo, pony rides, barrel train rides, hay rides, wooden maze, duck races (the ducks cost $ 1), a hay pyramid, play areas, a pumpkin patch and more!

Each paying child will choose a pie-sized pumpkin from the patch and can decorate it with markers. Plus, they’ve added corn cannons and bounce runners this year! They also announced that they will have live Texas country music on Saturday during Pumpkin Patch !! The farm may close due to rain or very muddy conditions.

Address: 3400 County Road 206, Alvarado

Appointment: 231 October 2021; Saturday and Sunday 9 am-5pm

Bring the family to explore the tree farm and pumpkin patch, and burn energy in the bouncy house and playground, the scarecrow hay ride, train rides, pumpkin painting, horseshoes, a climbing wall for kids and more.

Admission: $ 8 per person; free for children 3 and under

Canton

15410 I-20, Canton

Appointment: Open weekends from Sep 18, Nov 7, 2021. * They honor all of our military, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and EMT men and women during the opening weekend of our fall season. First responders with ID will have free entry to the farm on September 18 and 19 *

Rides (including a Ferris wheel), corn mazes, plenty of photo ops (like their Texas Flag Wall), rock climbing, a farm zoo, shows, and a pumpkin patch . Join YesterLand for spooky attractions during Spooktacular Nights on Fridays and Saturdays in October.

Admission: General admission at the gate passes start at $ 27.95 and include unlimited rides through the park, corn maze, pumpkin, and farm attractions. Discount tickets are available online at $ 16.95. On Friday and Saturday evenings in October there is a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m.

Cleburne

Main farm

Address: 1004 West Bethesda Rd.

Pre-season sale, get tickets starting September 16 at 8 a.m. to get more than 40% off! https://www.mainstayfarm.com/fall-pricing. Main farm offers a wide range of activities ranging from hay rides, mazes, go-karts, a treehouse and more. Children 2 and under are free.

Admission: $ 18.95 with online purchase; $ 21.95 at the door for ages 3 and up, season passes available online. Pumpkins available for purchase. Additional charge for the Texas Tubin Hill, a 150-foot Texas-themed inner tube slide, and Apple Cannon Blasters.

NEW Texas Ferris Wheel, NEW Wine Deck, Texas Tubin ‘Hill, Dipsy Doodle Coaster, Haymarket Gifts & Home Decor, Hayride, Hay Play & Jump, Pumpkin House, The Dig, Little Farmer Acres, Duck Racing, Double Wide Slide, Kiddie Trike Track, Flying Cub, Triple Decker Treehouse Fort, Farmer Hammock, Standing Rocking Swings, Pedal Go-Kart Race Track, Up and Down Maze, Entry and Exit Maze, Wooden Maze, Bouncy Cushions, Super Slide 100ft Drop, Balancing Maze, Latvian Group Swing, Yee Haa Hoops, Farmula 1 Trike Racing, Red Baron Swing, Yee Haa Express Train, Upsy Dazy Swing, Farm Animals, Sheep Racing, Live Music (some dates).

FALL 2021 MAINSTAY FARM SEASON DATES:

September 24 – October 31

Friday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 am-6pm

Dallas

Autumn at the Arboretum

8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas

Appointment: September 18 October 31, 2021 Reservations available every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the garden closes at 5 p.m. every day.

Admission: $ 17 for adults, $ 12 for children $ 212, children 2 and under. are free

Dallas Farmers Market

The Hangar, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas

Appointment : Sep 18 Oct 31 2021. MondayFriday 10h18h, Saturday 9h17h, Sunday 10h17h

Shop for pumpkins at the Farmers Market and on October 16, enjoy live music and kids’ crafts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Nothing.

9845 McCree Road, Dallas, Texas 75238

Pumpkin patch hours from October 2 to 31:

Sunday 11:30 am-7:00pm

Monday-Thursday 1:00 p.m.-7: 00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10:00 am-7:00pm

During the month of October, thousands of pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and varieties will be sold at the St. James Pumpkin Patch, located at the intersection of Audelia and McCree, just north of the Northwest Highway.

The Pumpkin Patch is a joint venture between St. James’s Episcopal Church and Southwestern farmers engaged in the planting, cultivation and harvesting of the crop. St. James’s proceeds from pumpkin sales fund the Saint James Student Ministries, helping young people grow in the faith through local outreach and national and international mission trips.

Grand Prairie Pumpkin Field



UMC wood

1350 Bardin Road, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

Pumpkins are coming September 2

The craft fair is on Saturday October 2

Come see the pumpkins and the craft fair !!

Pumpkin patch starts October 1 and runs through October

Grapevine, Texas

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze

Appointment: Opening Friday October 1 at 3:00 p.m. for the 2021 season CASH ONLY!

Admission: $ 15 for adults and children 12 and over; $ 10 for children 411 years old; children 3 and under are free. Hayrides are available at an additional cost.

New this year closed Mondays and Tuesdays With the exception of Columbus Day which is Monday October 11, we will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Navigate the corn maze with two acres of towering corn stalks, some 9 feet tall, go for an old-fashioned hay walk or find the perfect pumpkin for your porch.

Midlothian

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

1530 Indian Creek Drive

Midlothian, Texas 76065

(469) 612-3331

Appointment: FALL 2021 – October 2 – October 31, 2021 – Saturdays (10 am-6pm) and Sundays (1 pm-6pm)

Admission: tickets can be purchased online at www.shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com or in person on working days. Pet Day is Sunday October 31

The UNLIMITED FALL FUN daily admission bracelets are $ 12 per person (2 and under free – Seniors 55 and over, veterans and first responders $ 10), and include UNLIMITED adventures throughout the park!

The fun includes hay walks, corn maze adventures, giant jumping mat, barnyard and animal interaction area, vintage farm equipment, hay slides, a play area featuring a pumpkin tic tac toe, corn hole and pucks, seesaws and of course, pumpkins!