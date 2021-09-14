American Ninja Warrior 2021: Was there a Season 13 winner?





If there’s anything that American Ninja Warrior has proven over the years, it’s that winning the series is no small feat. To achieve total victory and claim the million dollar prize, one must successfully complete the entire four-stage obstacle course of the National Final, a course that becomes considerably more difficult with each stage. Oh, and three of those physically demanding steps have to be completed in a certain amount of time. Let’s put this difficulty in perspective: in 12 seasons, the series has only reached the fourth and final stage twice. Only two people have landed as the official champion of the American Ninja Warrior. On Monday night, American Ninja Warrior reached the final stage of a 75-foot rope climb that must be completed in 30 seconds for the third time in the history of the show. Making the already rare moment even more exciting was the fact that the contestant was only 15 years old, the youngest to reach this level in the competition (until this season, the age required to compete on American Ninja Warrior was of 19). Kaden Lebsack makes history on American Ninja Warrior In a season that started with 400 competitors, Kaden Lesback became the only person to reach stage 4 of the national final. He ended up timing the rope climb and was visibly disappointed. But he still walked away with $ 100,000 for being the last Ninja standing. Kadens’ historic moment on the show was a reminder that winning the show isn’t entirely impossible. And given his age, Kaden will likely be back for many seasons to come, gradually lifting that chord and getting closer to the $ 1 million price tag. Brian Beckstrand, the father of Kai Beckstrand, another teenager who has already competed this season, told Deseret News he finds the show’s format more motivating than disheartening. Obviously, they don’t want winners every time because that would dilute them and people would look at it and say, well, that’s easy. Someone beats him up every year, he said from his home in St. George, Utah. It is the motivation that he leaves to anyone to complete it. If even the seasoned veterans who are there every year haven’t, it just leaves room for improvement every time. Where did Utah teenager Kai Beckstrand end up? 15-year-old Kai Beckstrand, who set the fastest time of any competitor in the shows qualifying round this season, ended up being eliminated in Stage 2 of the national final on Monday night. Kai was one of 27 competitors to reach Stage 2, which was to be completed in 3 minutes and 30 seconds. But the teenage days of American Ninja Warrior are probably far from over. His family has a long history with the show. Both of his parents and two siblings have competed in American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Jr., and Kai continues to train daily at his family’s gym in St. George, the Deseret News reported. .

