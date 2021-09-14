Entertainment
Hollywood mourns former and popular ‘SNL’ comedian – deadline
The death of actor and comedian Norm Macdonald rocked Hollywood on Tuesday. Macdonald, who mostly worked in the weekend updates office during his tenure at Saturday Night Live in the 90s, succumbed to cancer after a very private decade-long battle at the age of 61.
Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management company Brillstein Entertainment. The comedian’s longtime production partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him at the time of his death this morning, said Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade, but was determined to keep health concerns private, away from family, friends, and fans.
The memories were shared by Seth Rogen, Edgar Wright, Steve Martin, Jim Carrey, Josh Gad, Whitney Cummings, Patton Oswald and many more. Find the tributes on social networks below.
Related story
Norm Macdonald Passes Away: Influential Comedian and Former “SNL” Weekend Update Host 61 Years Old
The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery
Oh fuck. I was a huge Norm Macdonald fan and basically ripped off his performance when I first started playing. I would stay awake especially to watch it on talk shows. He was the funniest guest ever. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the greatest of all time. TEAR.
– Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021
We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG
– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021
My dear friend Norm MacDonald has passed away after a courageous 10-year battle. It was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love it.
– Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021
Of the many addicting rabbit holes that you can vanish on the Internet, the most enjoyable is “Norm MacDonald’s appearances on a chat show”. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw
– edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021
Norm is the height of bravery and originality. https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv
– Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021
We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG
– Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021
No one could crack you like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Bloody cancer.
– Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021
Oh come on! Damn it. Not the norm. Absolutely emptied. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL artists. TEAR #NormMacdonald https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021
Such a loss https://t.co/2xN4nwfuKx
– Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) September 14, 2021
I’ve laughed so much in my life just repeating Norm MacDonald’s jokes. One of the funniest ever – RIP to a king
– Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021
Norm Macdonald was an irreplaceable voice in comedy. His commitment to jokes and unique perspective will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/J1gEUd2HDr
– comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) September 14, 2021
This photo was taken after being a guest on Norm’s show. At dinner, the laughter continued non-stop. We will miss him. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2
– Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021
What terrible news. Such a great actor. His appearances to Letterman and Conan alone are some of the funniest things to ever see on TV. So sad and shocked to hear this. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/CmtYM1BAll
– Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 14, 2021
Oh wow. Shit. https://t.co/CpGckK1QBu
– David Friedman (@ironicsans) September 14, 2021
Nooooooooooooooooooooo https://t.co/WG1C86MRJS
– Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) September 14, 2021
Oh boo. He was so funny. https://t.co/gKZxCLM1hZ
– Laurabrounstein (@laurabrounstein) September 14, 2021
Shit! https://t.co/FYdFUEt6zL
– BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) September 14, 2021
SHIT. Holy shit. Shit. Shit. Shit. Norm was a fucking genius. A legend. Shit. https://t.co/Nr51b4refa
– Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 14, 2021
Mother of god noooooon https://t.co/f18W266b42
– Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 14, 2021
Damn it. It is a broken heart. Another incredibly fearless and unique comedy voice. I was a big fan. https://t.co/QoKjNHJ9p2
– Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 14, 2021
Norm was one of the funniest of all time. Rest in peace. https://t.co/jcQNGQ8Dal
– Dan Perlman (@danjperlman) September 14, 2021
oh my god damn it. RIP a legend. https://t.co/r8cLi23lWc
– Rae Sanni (raesanni) September 14, 2021
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!! https://t.co/AaH9G9zwP1
– Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2021
Empty.
One of the great geniuses of comedy, free thinker, all around true originals of all time. Ben and I got to see him play in Vegas and it was amazing.
Beyond the tragic. Condolences to his friends, family and loved ones. https://t.co/ewtpPsAQO9
– Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/09/norm-macdonald-reaction-hollywood-snl-1234833234/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]