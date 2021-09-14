Norm Macdonald, comedian and former “SNL” alumnus, dies at 61





He was 61 years old.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for several years but kept his diagnosis confidential, his friend and production partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told CNN in a statement.

“He was very proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the audience or anyone close to him viewed him,” Hoekstra said. “Norm was pure comic. He once wrote that a joke should surprise someone, it should never flatter.” He certainly never flattered. Norm will be sadly missed. “

Born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, he started out in entertainment as a stand-up comedian who worked in the Ottawa club circuit before branching out into clubs across Canada. He quickly became known for his straightforward and sardonic performance and in 1987 he had the opportunity to perform at the “Just For Laughs” comedy festival in Los Angeles. This first taste of LA made an impression, and Macdonald moved to town, intending to break into Hollywood. He found work writing for the sitcom “Roseanne” in 1992. He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” the following year, where he became known for his impressions of David Letterman, Larry King, Burt Reynolds, Quentin Tarantino and others. But it was as the presenter of the satirical news segment “Weekend Update” that Macdonald took off. He held the position from 1994 to 1998. Macdonald was pretty brutally and unceremoniously left out of “Weekend Update,” a move made by NBC West Coast Chairman Don Ohlmeyer. While it was reported that the executive just didn’t like Macdonald in this role, it was reported that he had to make jokes Macdonald had been telling about OJ Simpson, who was one of the longtime friends of Ohlmeyer. In a 1998 interview with the David Letterman show, Macdonald said Ohlmeyer told him, “You’re not funny,” adding, “He also thinks OJ is innocent.” Years later, Macdonald told the New York Times he believed that the “” nature of his material, and not the Simpson connection, was the reason Ohlmeyer soured on him. Macdonald went on to star in his own comedy series, “The Norm Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2001. He has also appeared in films like “The People vs. Larry Flynt”, “Dr. Dolittle 2” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo”. His stint as the host of a 2018 Netflix talk show titled “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” was overshadowed by the comments he made in defense of his friends Louis CK and Roseanne Barr, both mired in the controversial, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Macdonald later apologized. Other comedians Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogen and many more paid tribute to Macdonald on Tuesday. “Oh my God. We have lost a legend”, Jim Gaffigan tweeted. “Norm was terribly funny. A unique and completely organic special point of view. RIPNormMacDonald.” “I am absolutely devastated by Norm Macdonald”, Conan O’Brien tweeted . “Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so funny and uncompromising. I will never laugh so loudly again. I am so sad for all of us today.” Senator Bob Dole also paid tribute by tweeting a photo of him and Macdonald as Dole. “Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. Norm Macdonald will be missed * Bob Dole *”, Dole tweeted. “By all accounts, in the stand-up world, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all of my peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his pragmatic talk level “, David Letterman wrote on Twitter. “I’ve always been delighted with his quirky wit and serious look. (I try to avoid using the phrase ‘sparkles in his eyes’). He won Cy Young’s life in comedy. Gone, but impossible to forget. “ Macdonald was among the comics scheduled to perform at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/14/entertainment/norm-macdonald-death/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos