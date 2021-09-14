“Worst Idea Ever” – The Hollywood Reporter

CBS is under fire for upcoming reality TV effort in which six activists face off in a format somewhat similar to NBC’s old one The apprentice.

In Activist, six activists from around the world are working “to bring about meaningful change to one of the three pressing universal causes: health, education and the environment.” Activists will participate in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at attracting the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action now.

However, the success of applicants will not be judged by impacting change in the real world, or even by raising funds from the public for worthy causes, but rather by measuring the engagement they receive on the networks. social media, as well as ratings from the show’s celebrity trio. hosts – singer Usher and actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough. The winners of the show will attend the G20 Summit in Rome to meet with world leaders and try to raise money and attention for their cause.

While review copies are not yet available for the five-week series, which premieres on October 22 and is produced with Global Citizen and Live Nation, the very idea of ​​mixing reality TV capitalism into the serious global issues and the shilling for retweets in a kind of competitive awakening strikes a lot as a rather dubious concept.

“This could very well be the worst idea for a TV show ever” wrote Andy Wilson, which runs online campaigns for a nonprofit environmental association, at BleedingCool.com. “Measuring the success of activism through engagement and social measures is fundamentally wrong. I have seen campaigns doing incredible and powerful work that cannot be quantified by the number of retweets they received. And I’ve seen some seemingly incredibly popular things on social media fall apart and not take hold, never affect change. It’s the same stupid idea as if somehow we only get enough signatures on a Change.org petition that something will happen. Flash info: that’s not how the world works… And it reinforces this ideology of the zero-sum game according to which we cannot deal with all our problems together, that we must oppose the interests of the environment to health against education, as if these things are like The Highlander and there can only be one social evil that we solve.

Forbes Writer Janice Gassam Asare described the idea as “performance activism personified” and noted: “Many people lose their lives defending the most marginalized. Those individuals should be amplified, revered and celebrated – not the people who join a show to win a contest. If you get into activism for fame and popularity, then is it really activism? “

The Washington Post Writer Michele L. Norris wrote in an opinion column: “Candidates are not fighting for real funds to do good works, but simply the right to defeat an international conference and try to shake the leaders. global for money? Instead of a crown of glory, it almost looks like the second circle of hell… A show that tries to harness a wave of genuine social activism to create a culture of hazy (or lazy) online engagements is a distraction no real work in progress. and the real challenges we face.

The edgeby Makena Kelly wrote that the show “Seems to think that doomscrolling equates to activism” and added: “At its heart, Activist adheres to the liberal dream that simple awareness can bring about radical change, a task much easier than passing laws or boycotting destructive companies. And when awareness itself isn’t working, maybe approaching Justin Trudeau as a venture capitalist for justice can do the trick. “

Writer and activist Stéphanie Yeboah added on Twitter : “It’s really horrible, lol. A reality show about who can be the next Insta-activist? It’s performative at best, and lightens the hard work that many local organizations do in the field, on a daily basis. Raw.” Writer and activist Joey Ayoub called the ‘obscene’ concept writes: ‘Such obscene shows make perfect sense in a disconnected and elitist world where activists are nothing more than future entrepreneurs. It’s dehumanizing.

Hong Kong journalist Yuen Chan wrote , “As activists are imprisoned, maimed and killed around the world, it is ludicrous. “

Same Onion scolded in his eternal “What do you think?” “Fictitious Opinion Poll:” I’ll watch this show if I can deduct it from my taxes. “

CBS did not comment on the flashback. But Hugh Evans, CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, wrote in a statement: “Activist is a one-of-a-kind competition series that will inspire real change, as the series progresses from the United States to Rome for the final militant challenge at the G20. Audiences will see activists’ passion and commitment to their causes put to the test as they call on world leaders to take urgent action to address the interconnected crises we face.