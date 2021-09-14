Jacksonville hosts cornhole competition Friday at Daily’s Place





Yes, it is possible to be a professional cornhole player. Just about everyone has played the game at some point, throwing weighted bags of corn kernels into a hole in an inclined board (hence the name “cornhole”). It’s a staple at backyard gatherings and tailgate parties. For eight players competing in Jacksonville on Friday, however, this is serious business. The American Cornhole League hosts their Pro Shootout Championships at Daily’s Place, and that’s a big deal in the cornhole world. Three matches are scheduled. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles matches each win $ 20,000, the doubles teams compete for a prize of $ 50,000. The games will be recorded and then broadcast nationwide at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS as an introduction to the Alabama-Florida college football game. “People who come out, they’re going to be on national television,” said Trey Ryder, a former gamer who now works as an analyst on ACL shows. He said there are now around 20 people making a full-time living as professional cornhole players, and one recently signed a six-figure sponsorship deal. The league has 256 professionals competing each year and its player database has over 120,000 entries. “More and more people are becoming professionals,” he said. ACL debuted in 2016. Again just this week, it announced that former Georgetown University basketball coach John Thompson III had invested in the league, which signed a broadcast deal with CBS in December. Friday’s competition is the culmination of eight rounds of playoff tournaments, starting in May. A tournament last week in Virginia Beach, Virginia, reduced the number of contestants from eight in each division to just two. The flagship game will likely be the doubles competition, Ryder said. This match will feature father and son playing in opposing teams. The women’s singles final could be another good one, he said, pitting the reigning singles world champion against the half of the women’s doubles champion team. The competition will take place in the pit area in front of the stage. Only 500 fans will be allowed to enter the event venue, and they will need to register for iplayacl.co/pro-shootout-ticketsto secure the tickets. The doors to the event will open at 6.30 p.m. and participants will have the chance to meet the competitors. Games will start at 8 p.m. and fans are encouraged to make noise. “It wasn’t golf,” said Ryder. “We love to hoot and scream.” After the games are over, Ryder said he plans to draw fans from the crowd to join the pros for an informal mini-tournament. He said he was trying to get Jacksonville Jaguars alumni on hand to participate and greet the fans as well. American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Championships 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Daily’s Place Free, but fans must register oniplayacl.co/pro-shootout-tickets for tickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jacksonville.com/story/entertainment/events/2021/09/14/jacksonville-hosts-cornhole-competition-friday-dailys-place/8330861002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos